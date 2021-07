Gallup poll: Fewer Americans OK with how Asian people are treated

Seven-year-old Violet Montague holds onto her father, Jason Montague, at Liberty Park at the Georgia Capitol during a "Stop The Asian Hate" rally in March after eight people were killed at three different spas in Atlanta. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Artist Journey Bayoc uses chalk to write a colorful message, "Stop Asian Hate", on a sidewalk in Forest Park, Mo., in March. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

People demonstrate during an ANSWER Coalition Anti-Asian violence rally in the Chinatown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., in March. The rally was organized as a result of a rise in hate crimes and after six Asian women were shot to death in Atlanta. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Protesters against anti-Asian violence and hate at El Monte City Hall in California in April 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Protesters rally against anti-Asian violence and hate at El Monte City Hall in California in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Harry Hu (front) and his sister Heidi place flowers along with their mother, Jia Fan, at a memorial outside an Atlanta-area spa that was targeted by a gunman in March. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- More Americans disapprove of the way Asian people are treated in the wake of a string of violent attacks, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

The poll found that 46% of Americans are satisfied with the way society treats Asian people -- down from 60% last year. Gallup's surveys have found satisfaction has been declining since 2016. Previously, more than 7 in 10 Americans were satisfied with society's treatment of Asian people.

Advertisement

The poll, conducted June 1 through July 5, comes after a spate of violence against Asian people in the United States. They have been targeted as scapegoats for the COVID-19 pandemic, which started in China.

Earlier this month, a woman was arrested after reportedly striking a 6-year-old Korean American boy while yelling "China" outside of a shopping mall in Las Vegas. Last month, a 94-year-old Asian woman was hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in San Francisco.

RELATED NYPD arrests suspect accused of beating Asian man in Harlem

In March, eight people, including six of Asian descent, were killed a gunman opened fire at three Atlanta-area spas.

The violence has sparked protests around the country.

In May, President Joe Biden signed into law a bill to expedites prosecution of hate crimes against Asian Americans and establishes methods to report incidents online.





Advertisement

RELATED New York City police arrest suspect in stomping attack on Asian woman

Gallup's poll found that half of White people and 44% of Hispanic Americans were satisfied with the treatment of Asian people. That was lower among Black Americans, 30% of whom were satisfied with the treatment of Asian people. However, satisfaction was down among all three groups.

The poll found that just over half of Americans are satisfied with the treatment of women and Jewish people. It also found that 68% of Americans are satisfied with the treatment of White people.

However, the poll found that Americans are not fully satisfied with the treatment of most groups, with Gallup recording a larger decline than previous results. Over the last two decades, Gallup has not found any improvements in how Americans perceive how groups are treated.