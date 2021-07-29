Trending
July 29, 2021

U.S. economy grew almost 7% from April-July, tops prepandemic size

By
The Charging Bull statue is seen on Wall Street in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Charging Bull statue is seen on Wall Street in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy expanded by nearly 7% between April and July, official government figures showed on Thursday -- surpassing its size before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Commerce Department released the growth figures in a report that detailed overall economic growth in the second quarter. It expanded by 6.5% over the first quarter of 2021, the department said.

While the growth figure missed most analysts' expectations, it signaled sustained growth of the domestic economy after months of turmoil last year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The increase was slightly better than the 6.3% growth in the January-April period.

Most economists expected the report to show growth of 8.4% in the second quarter.

"The increase in second-quarter GDP reflected the continued economic recovery, reopening of establishments and continued government response related to the COVID-19 pandemic," the Commerce Department report said.

"In the second quarter, government assistance payments in the form of loans to businesses and grants to state and local governments increased, while social benefits to households, such as the direct economic impact payments, declined."

Gross domestic product measures a country's total output of goods and services and is the chief indicator of economic health.

With Thursday's report, the economy has now seen better growth in three straight quarters after the record 33% expansion in the third quarter of 2020.

Recession from COVID-19 was shortest in U.S. history, record-keeper says China's GDP grows 7.9% in Q2 South Korea unveils $190 billion 'New Deal 2.0' economic plan

'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
July 29 (UPI) -- Ron Popeil, the ubiquitous infomercial pitchman who for decades sold everything from food dehydrators to hair coloring to cover up baldness, has died at a Los Angeles hospital. He was 86.
Poll says more Americans today know someone who is transgender
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Poll says more Americans today know someone who is transgender
July 29 (UPI) -- The number of Americans today who say they know someone who is transgender -- more than 40% -- has risen significantly over the past four years, according to a new survey.
White House unveils strategy to manage immigration, control 'root causes'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House unveils strategy to manage immigration, control 'root causes'
July 29 (UPI) -- The White House unveiled a strategic plan on Thursday that's designed to manage illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border and address root causes of migrations and protections for those trying to emigrate to the U.S.
Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
July 29 (UPI) -- An 8.2.-magnitude earthquake struck off of Alaska's Aleutian Islands late on Wednesday and triggered a tsunami warning, officials said.
Biden expected to order COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for all federal workers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden expected to order COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for all federal workers
July 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected Thursday to unveil a requirement that employees and contractors of the federal government must get vaccinated against COVID-19, or submit to regular coronavirus testing.
Justice Department issues guidance on election audits, voting changes
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Justice Department issues guidance on election audits, voting changes
July 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Wednesday issued guidance to states amid Republican-led efforts to audit the 2020 presidential election and pass restrictive new voting laws.
Dangerous storms to rumble from St. Louis to Philadelphia, D.C.
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Dangerous storms to rumble from St. Louis to Philadelphia, D.C.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect damaging thunderstorms to erupt all the way to the East Coast on Thursday.
Congress proposes national park reservation systems amid overcrowding
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Congress proposes national park reservation systems amid overcrowding
July 28 (UPI) -- Lawmakers on Wednesday suggested that national parks implement reservation systems to combat overcrowding that has led to long waits and increased littering at some of the nation's most popular attractions.
'Making a Murderer': Appeals court rejects Steven Avery's bid for new trial
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
'Making a Murderer': Appeals court rejects Steven Avery's bid for new trial
July 28 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected a bid for a new trial by Steven Avery, the subject of Netflix's "Making a Murderer."
Federal Reserve leaves interest rates near zero
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Federal Reserve leaves interest rates near zero
July 28 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve left its benchmark lending rate unchanged Wednesday, saying the U.S. economy is recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic even as case numbers rise again.
