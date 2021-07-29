Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2021 / 7:41 AM

Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s

By
Kyle Barnett
A tsunami warning was issued for coastal areas of southern Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and Aleutian Islands, but was canceled after about an hour.&nbsp;Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey
A tsunami warning was issued for coastal areas of southern Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and Aleutian Islands, but was canceled after about an hour. Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

July 29 (UPI) -- An 8.2.-magnitude earthquake struck off of Alaska's Aleutian Islands late on Wednesday and triggered a tsunami warning, officials said.

The earthquake stuck at a depth of nearly 30 miles and was located about 50 miles from the nearest settlement, Perryville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Advertisement

"This is the largest earthquake to happen in the Alaska region since 1965," Michael West, seismologist with the Alaska Earthquake Center, told Alaska Public Media.

The tsunami warning, which was issued for coastal areas of southern Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and Aleutian Islands, was eventually canceled after about an hour.

There were at least two strong aftershocks with preliminary magnitudes of 6.2 and magnitude 5.6, the USGS said.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

"The good news is this does not look like a really significant event," Dave Snider, a tsunami warning coordinator with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said, according to Alaska Public Media.

In Kodiak, Alaska, video captured the sounds of tsunami sirens. One-foot waves were seen in the town of Palmer following the tsunami warning.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center canceled tsunami warnings in Hawaii and Guam when it became clear the earthquake did not produce destructive waves.

Advertisement

Read More

Navy to conduct disaster preparedness drills at Pacific Northeast bases Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border 5.2-magnitude quake strikes off coast of Hawaii's Big Island

Latest Headlines

Biden expected to order COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for all federal workers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden expected to order COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for all federal workers
July 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected Thursday to unveil a requirement that employees and contractors of the federal government must get vaccinated against COVID-19, or submit to regular coronavirus testing.
Justice Department issues guidance on election audits, voting changes
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Justice Department issues guidance on election audits, voting changes
July 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Wednesday issued guidance to states amid Republican-led efforts to audit the 2020 presidential election and pass restrictive new voting laws.
Dangerous storms to rumble from St. Louis to Philadelphia, D.C.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Dangerous storms to rumble from St. Louis to Philadelphia, D.C.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect damaging thunderstorms to erupt all the way to the East Coast on Thursday.
Congress proposes national park reservation systems amid overcrowding
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Congress proposes national park reservation systems amid overcrowding
July 28 (UPI) -- Lawmakers on Wednesday suggested that national parks implement reservation systems to combat overcrowding that has led to long waits and increased littering at some of the nation's most popular attractions.
'Making a Murderer': Appeals court rejects Steven Avery's bid for new trial
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
'Making a Murderer': Appeals court rejects Steven Avery's bid for new trial
July 28 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected a bid for a new trial by Steven Avery, the subject of Netflix's "Making a Murderer."
Federal Reserve leaves interest rates near zero
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Federal Reserve leaves interest rates near zero
July 28 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve left its benchmark lending rate unchanged Wednesday, saying the U.S. economy is recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic even as case numbers rise again.
Little bear cub burned by wildfire recovering, but needs skin grafts
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Little bear cub burned by wildfire recovering, but needs skin grafts
July 28 (UPI) -- A bear cub that was burned by a wildfire near Lake Tahoe is now recovering at a wildlife center in California, and caretakers say it's expected to make a full recovery.
Senate negotiators signal deal on infrastructure details
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Senate negotiators signal deal on infrastructure details
July 28 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans working with the White House and Democrats on a bipartisan infrastructure bill said Wednesday they have a deal on all major issues and it is nearly ready to go to the floor.
Dozens of states file plan to keep up antitrust fight against Facebook
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Dozens of states file plan to keep up antitrust fight against Facebook
July 28 (UPI) -- Attorneys general from 48 states and territories on Wednesday filed to appeal a federal court's decision to dismiss their antitrust lawsuit against social giant Facebook.
Report says laws against hate crimes in U.S. inconsistent, incomplete
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Report says laws against hate crimes in U.S. inconsistent, incomplete
July 28 (UPI) -- Federal and state laws against hate crimes nationwide generally lack uniformity and they often fail to address the root causes of the problem, according to a report Wednesday by equality advocates.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
Milwaukee man gets 205 years for killing family: 'I deserve to be locked up'
Milwaukee man gets 205 years for killing family: 'I deserve to be locked up'
Former Navy pilot Jake Ellzey beats Trump-backed candidate for House seat
Former Navy pilot Jake Ellzey beats Trump-backed candidate for House seat
Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
Report: Hundreds of North Koreans stay behind in Russia during pandemic
Britain won't require vaccinated U.S., EU travelers to quarantine
Britain won't require vaccinated U.S., EU travelers to quarantine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/