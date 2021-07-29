Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2021 / 8:01 PM

Hudson Yard's Vessel shutters after fourth death

By
Four people have died by suicide at the 150-foot-tall Vessel structure in Hudson Yards in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Four people have died by suicide at the 150-foot-tall Vessel structure in Hudson Yards in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- New York City's the Vessel landmark was shuttered in response to a visitor who died by suicide Thursday, about two months after reopening in the wake of other deaths.

A 14-year-old boy jumped to his death from the eighth story of the tourist attraction while visiting Hudson Yards around 1 p.m.

Advertisement

The developer of the Hudson Yards, Stephen Ross, told The Daily Beast the Vessel's been shut down in response to the death and he's considering closing it permanently.

"We thought we did everything that would really prevent this," Ross said. "It's hard to really fathom how something like that could happen. But you know, I feel terrible for the family."

The 150-foot tall series of staircases was closed from January to May after three other suicides occurred. It opened in March 2019.

During its closure, developers said they worked with suicide prevention experts to impose new measures to increase safety. Among the new guidelines, visitors were prevented from entering the attraction alone, and staffers were trained to observe guests who might harm themselves.

Kimberly Winston, a spokeswoman for the site, said officials were conducting an investigation into Thursday's incident.

Advertisement

Read More

Head, neck cancer patients face up to 5-fold higher risk for suicide, study says U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic

Latest Headlines

States with vaccination rates below 50% see surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
States with vaccination rates below 50% see surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations
July 29 (UPI) -- Rates of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been surging throughout the United States, particularly in states that have fully vaccinated less than 50% of their residents.
Biden announces COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal workers
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden announces COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal workers
July 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he will require all federal workers and contractors to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face restrictions, while also encouraging states and employers to offer incentives.
Dow Jones rises 153 points despite disappointing economic growth data
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow Jones rises 153 points despite disappointing economic growth data
July 29 (UPI) -- U.S. markets posted gains on Thursday despite a Commerce Department report that second-quarter economic growth numbers fell short of analysts' expectations.
MacKenzie Scott, Melinda French Gates donate $40M to women's groups
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
MacKenzie Scott, Melinda French Gates donate $40M to women's groups
July 29 (UPI) -- MacKenzie Scott and Melinda French Gates announced Thursday they are giving $40 million to projects aimed at women's empowerment and improving gender equality.
Ex-cardinal accused of sexually assaulting teen at Massachusetts wedding
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-cardinal accused of sexually assaulting teen at Massachusetts wedding
July 29 (UPI) -- Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick faces new charges in Massachusetts that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy at a wedding in 1974, court documents indicate.
Google to remove 'sugar daddy' dating apps from Play Store
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Google to remove 'sugar daddy' dating apps from Play Store
July 29 (UPI) -- Google will remove "sugar daddy" dating apps from the Play Store, a policy update showed.
Gallup poll: Fewer Americans OK with how Asian people are treated
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gallup poll: Fewer Americans OK with how Asian people are treated
July 29 (UPI) -- More Americans disapprove of the way Asian people are treated in the wake of a string of violent attacks, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.
Disneyland, Disney World will again require masks indoors beginning Friday
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Disneyland, Disney World will again require masks indoors beginning Friday
July 29 (UPI) -- Disney Parks announced Thursday that it will go back to requiring all guests to wear face masks indoors due to an increase of COVID-19 cases nationwide fueled by the more contagious Delta variant.
Biden calls on Congress to extend eviction moratorium
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden calls on Congress to extend eviction moratorium
July 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called on Congress Thursday to extend the national eviction moratorium that is scheduled to end on Saturday.
Uber offers free digital language courses for drivers worldwide
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Uber offers free digital language courses for drivers worldwide
July 29 (UPI) -- Ride-share company Uber announced on Thursday that its drivers will soon be able to learn a new language at no cost, as part of an employee improvement initiative.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
Biden announces COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal workers
Biden announces COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal workers
White House unveils strategy to manage immigration, control 'root causes'
White House unveils strategy to manage immigration, control 'root causes'
Disneyland, Disney World will again require masks indoors beginning Friday
Disneyland, Disney World will again require masks indoors beginning Friday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/