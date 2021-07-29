Hudson Yard's Vessel shutters after fourth death

July 29 (UPI) -- New York City's the Vessel landmark was shuttered in response to a visitor who died by suicide Thursday, about two months after reopening in the wake of other deaths.

A 14-year-old boy jumped to his death from the eighth story of the tourist attraction while visiting Hudson Yards around 1 p.m.

Advertisement

The developer of the Hudson Yards, Stephen Ross, told The Daily Beast the Vessel's been shut down in response to the death and he's considering closing it permanently.

"We thought we did everything that would really prevent this," Ross said. "It's hard to really fathom how something like that could happen. But you know, I feel terrible for the family."

The 150-foot tall series of staircases was closed from January to May after three other suicides occurred. It opened in March 2019.

During its closure, developers said they worked with suicide prevention experts to impose new measures to increase safety. Among the new guidelines, visitors were prevented from entering the attraction alone, and staffers were trained to observe guests who might harm themselves.

Kimberly Winston, a spokeswoman for the site, said officials were conducting an investigation into Thursday's incident.



