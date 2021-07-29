Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2021 / 4:31 PM

MacKenzie Scott, Melinda French Gates donate $40M to women's groups

By
Jake Thomas
Melinda Gates arrives for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, in Paris on July 1. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE
Melinda Gates arrives for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, in Paris on July 1. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

July 29 (UPI) -- MacKenzie Scott and Melinda French Gates announced Thursday they are giving $40 million to projects aimed at women's empowerment and improving gender equality.

Included in the funding is money for a network of nonprofit organizations working to improve conditions for caregivers, Ada Developers Academy's management and coding training program and Girls Inc.'s initiative to bolster the number of women in corporate leadership. The fourth project includes New Mexico Community Capital and Native Women Lead work in supporting entrepreneurship among Native women.

Advertisement

Two additional organizations, FreeFrom and IGNITE, will each receive $4 million for projects aimed at addressing the economic impact of domestic violence and the political empowerment of women.

The funding is part of the Equality Can't Wait Challenge, which was launched last year as a competitive process and received 550 proposals from almost every state in the country. The competition was supported by Gates' investment company, Pivotal Ventures, with support from Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett, as well as Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies.

RELATED MacKenzie Scott donates $2.7 billion to 286 organizations

According to a press statement, the competition is the first in the United States centered on gender equality with "an award of this magnitude."

Advertisement

"The awardees are strong teams working on the front lines and from within communities to help women build power in their lives and careers," Scott said in a statement. "And best of all, they're not alone. This challenge received so many bold ideas to activate new levers, remove old barriers and push forward for gender equality. It's exciting to see all the ways people are making a difference."

Scott, a billionaire philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, pledged in 2019 to give half her wealth to charity. She donated $2.7 billion to 286 groups earlier this year.

RELATED Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos donates largest gift of 2020

Last month, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation committed to giving away $2.1 billion for women's empowerment projects. The Gateses announced their divorce in May.

RELATED Warren Buffett quits Gates Foundation board, gives $4.1B to 5 charities

Latest Headlines

Dow Jones rises 153 points despite disappointing economic growth data
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Dow Jones rises 153 points despite disappointing economic growth data
July 29 (UPI) -- U.S. markets posted gains on Thursday despite a Commerce Department report that second-quarter economic growth numbers fell short of analysts' expectations.
Ex-cardinal accused of sexually assaulting teen at Massachusetts wedding
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-cardinal accused of sexually assaulting teen at Massachusetts wedding
July 29 (UPI) -- Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick faces new charges in Massachusetts that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy at a wedding in 1974, court documents indicate.
Google to remove 'sugar daddy' dating apps from Play Store
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Google to remove 'sugar daddy' dating apps from Play Store
July 29 (UPI) -- Google will remove "sugar daddy" dating apps from the Play Store, a policy update showed.
Gallup poll: Fewer Americans OK with how Asian people are treated
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gallup poll: Fewer Americans OK with how Asian people are treated
July 29 (UPI) -- More Americans disapprove of the way Asian people are treated in the wake of a string of violent attacks, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.
Disneyland, Disney World will again require masks indoors beginning Friday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Disneyland, Disney World will again require masks indoors beginning Friday
July 29 (UPI) -- Disney Parks announced Thursday that it will go back to requiring all guests to wear face masks indoors due to an increase of COVID-19 cases nationwide fueled by the more contagious Delta variant.
Biden calls on Congress to extend eviction moratorium
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden calls on Congress to extend eviction moratorium
July 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called on Congress Thursday to extend the national eviction moratorium that is scheduled to end on Saturday.
Uber offers free digital language courses for drivers worldwide
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Uber offers free digital language courses for drivers worldwide
July 29 (UPI) -- Ride-share company Uber announced on Thursday that its drivers will soon be able to learn a new language at no cost, as part of an employee improvement initiative.
Trevor Milton, founder of EV startup Nikola, charged with fraud
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trevor Milton, founder of EV startup Nikola, charged with fraud
July 29 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in New York City on Thursday charged Nikola Motor Company founder Trevor Milton with securities and wire fraud for allegedly making false statements about his company, which manufactures electric trucks.
Emergent Biosolutions resumes COVID-19 vaccine production
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Emergent Biosolutions resumes COVID-19 vaccine production
July 29 (UPI) -- Emergent BioSolutions said Thursday it will resume manufacturing bulk drug substances for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after an extensive review prompted by the ruining of millions of doses at one of its plants.
New U.S. unemployment filings decline to 400,000, Labor Dept. says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New U.S. unemployment filings decline to 400,000, Labor Dept. says
July 29 (UPI) -- About 400,000 workers in the United States have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said Thursday in its weekly report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
Alaska shaken by 8.2-magnitude earthquake; strongest since 1960s
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
'Father of TV infomercial' Ron Popeil dies at 86 after medical emergency
Biden expected to order COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for all federal workers
Biden expected to order COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for all federal workers
'Making a Murderer': Appeals court rejects Steven Avery's bid for new trial
'Making a Murderer': Appeals court rejects Steven Avery's bid for new trial
White House unveils strategy to manage immigration, control 'root causes'
White House unveils strategy to manage immigration, control 'root causes'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/