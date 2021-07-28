Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 28, 2021 / 8:11 AM

Former Navy pilot Jake Ellzey beats Trump-backed candidate for House seat

By
Zarrin Ahmed
Jake Ellzey, 51, formerly served as a commander in the U.S. Navy and became a member of the Texas House in January. He was also a White House aide during the administration of former President George W. Bush.&nbsp;Photo courtesy Jake Ellzey/Ellzey for Texas
Jake Ellzey, 51, formerly served as a commander in the U.S. Navy and became a member of the Texas House in January. He was also a White House aide during the administration of former President George W. Bush. Photo courtesy Jake Ellzey/Ellzey for Texas

July 28 (UPI) -- After failing to make it three years ago, Texas Republican Jake Ellzey's second run for a seat in the U.S. Congress is a winner.

Ellzey is projected to defeat fellow Republican Susan Wright in a special election runoff to represent Texas' 6th District in the U.S. House, with about 53% of the vote to Wright's 47%.

Advertisement

Ellzey, 51, formerly served as a commander in the U.S. Navy and became a member of the Texas House in January. He was also a White House aide during the administration of former President George W. Bush.

"Shelby and I are incredibly grateful to every person who backed us with their endorsement, their volunteer hours, and their votes," Ellzey tweeted Wednesday. "We are excited to serve you in Congress and you have my word that I will always put the best interests and Texas values of [my constituents] first."



Advertisement

"I want to congratulate Congressman-elect Jake Ellzey on his victory," Wright tweeted. "I am praying for his success and wish him well."

His victory is viewed as somewhat of a rebuke of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Wright in the race. Ellzey had the support of many high-profile Texas conservatives, including former Gov. Rick Perry and Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

RELATED Rep. Ron Wright of Texas becomes 1st in Congress to die of COVID-19

Wright was running to succeed her late husband, Rep. Ron Wright, who died of COVID-19 in February. He was the first sitting member of Congress to die of the coronavirus disease.

"She has great endorsements. I had great endorsements that I'm very proud of but at the end of the day, the candidates had to get out and run their own campaigns," Ellzey told the Dallas Morning News.

Advertisement

Ellzey, a former Navy pilot and combat veteran, first ran for the seat in 2018 but lost to Ron Wright.

Ellzey and Wright advanced to Tuesday's runoff after Texas' May 1 special election did not produce a majority winner. Ellzey actually finished second to Wright in the May vote and narrowly edged Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez to advance to the runoff.

The 6th District includes about 800,000 residents and covers an area to the south and west of Dallas. It includes the city of Midlothian and covers much of Ellis and Navarro counties.

Latest Headlines

U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
July 28 (UPI) -- Mortgage rates in the United States have dipped again, sending borrowers to the bank and homeowners to lenders to refinance and save money on their monthly payments, an industry report said Wednesday.
Biden headed to Pennsylvania to prioritize U.S. manufacturing amid rule changes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden headed to Pennsylvania to prioritize U.S. manufacturing amid rule changes
July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday to promote and prioritize American manufacturing and announce new rule changes that will increase the federal government's purchase of domestic goods.
2 dead, several injured in Texas chemical plant leak
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 dead, several injured in Texas chemical plant leak
July 28 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and several others were injured in a chemical leak at a Texas LyondellBasell facility, authorities said.
Pa. man arrested for pepper spraying police during Capitol attack
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pa. man arrested for pepper spraying police during Capitol attack
July 28 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested a Pennsylvania man they accuse of pepper spraying police as a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump sieged the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
Justice Dept. declines to defend GOP Rep. Mo Brooks against Jan. 6 lawsuit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Justice Dept. declines to defend GOP Rep. Mo Brooks against Jan. 6 lawsuit
July 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has declined Republican Rep. Mo Brooks' request to defend him against a lawsuit that accuses him of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building.
Harris meets with tribal leaders to discuss Native American voting rights
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Harris meets with tribal leaders to discuss Native American voting rights
July 27 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday the United States has a "solemn duty" to uphold the sovereignty of Native Americans in a meeting on voting rights with tribal leaders.
Blinken condemns swastika found carved into State Department elevator
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Blinken condemns swastika found carved into State Department elevator
July 27 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned a swastika that was found carved in an elevator at the State Department, saying "hate has no place" at the agency.
Ex-intelligence analyst sentenced to 45 months for leaking classified information
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ex-intelligence analyst sentenced to 45 months for leaking classified information
July 27 (UPI) -- Daniel Hale, a former intelligence analyst and military member, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for leaking classified national defense information regarding drone warfare to a reporter.
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
July 27 (UPI) -- House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday withdrew all minority party members from the House special committee on economic disparity, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office said.
Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
July 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday released a plan outlining its immigration policy, including plans to resume the expedited removal process.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/