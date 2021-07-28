Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 28, 2021 / 11:58 AM

Milwaukee man gets 205 years for killing family: 'I deserve to be locked up'

By
Zarrin Ahmed

July 28 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for killing members of his family -- including three teenagers -- in a shooting massacre more than a year ago.

Christopher Stokes of Milwaukee pleaded guilty last month to five counts of first-degree reckless homicide for the shootings, which occurred in April 2020. He was sentenced on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The 205-year sentence -- 40 years for each death plus five years for illegal possession of a firearm -- was handed down by Milwaukee County Judge Michelle Havas. It was the maximum sentence available.

Stokes killed Teresa Thomas, 41; Tiera Agee, 16; Demetrius Thomas, 14; Marcus Stokes, 19; and Lakeitha Stokes, 17. He spared his 3-year-old grandson, who prosecutors said pleaded with Stokes not to hurt him.

RELATED Texas man found guilty of killing San Antonio detective

Speaking at the hearing Tuesday, Stokes offered no reason for the murders.

"[I] don't know what in the world came over me. [I] woke up and just had blood on my mind," he said, according to WITI-TV.

"I can't take it back. I did the ultimate sin ... I deserve to be locked up. I deserve everything I get. ... No one in the world should have done what I did."

Advertisement
RELATED Man who killed 8 at Atlanta-area spas pleads guilty, gets life in prison

Defense attorney Natan Opland-Dobs said Stokes has post-traumatic stress disorder from being set on fire by one of his siblings as a child.

The court considered whether Stokes qualified for a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease. However, neither of two doctors who examined him said they could support such a plea.

Stokes was convicted of domestic violence charges in 2002 and was arrested in 1997 on suspicion of child abuse.

RELATED Convicted 'Hollywood Ripper' serial killer receives death sentence

Opland-Dobs said Stokes started attending anger management sessions two months before the shootings, but they were disrupted by COVID-19 social distancing measures.

Latest Headlines

Biden to sign memo intended to strengthen defenses against cyberattacks
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Biden to sign memo intended to strengthen defenses against cyberattacks
July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign a memo on Wednesday to increases national defenses against cyberattacks and counter major online attacks against sectors of the federal government and private businesses.
U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
July 28 (UPI) -- Mortgage rates in the United States have dipped again, sending borrowers to the bank and homeowners to lenders to refinance and save money on their monthly payments, an industry report said Wednesday.
Former Navy pilot Jake Ellzey beats Trump-backed candidate for House seat
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Navy pilot Jake Ellzey beats Trump-backed candidate for House seat
July 28 (UPI) -- After failing to make it three years ago, Texas Republican Jake Ellzey's second run for a seat in the U.S. Congress is a winner.
Biden headed to Pennsylvania to prioritize U.S. manufacturing amid rule changes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden headed to Pennsylvania to prioritize U.S. manufacturing amid rule changes
July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday to promote and prioritize American manufacturing and announce new rule changes that will increase the federal government's purchase of domestic goods.
2 dead, several injured in Texas chemical plant leak
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 dead, several injured in Texas chemical plant leak
July 28 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and several others were injured in a chemical leak at a Texas LyondellBasell facility, authorities said.
Pa. man arrested for pepper spraying police during Capitol attack
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pa. man arrested for pepper spraying police during Capitol attack
July 28 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested a Pennsylvania man they accuse of pepper spraying police as a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump sieged the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
Justice Dept. declines to defend GOP Rep. Mo Brooks against Jan. 6 lawsuit
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Justice Dept. declines to defend GOP Rep. Mo Brooks against Jan. 6 lawsuit
July 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has declined Republican Rep. Mo Brooks' request to defend him against a lawsuit that accuses him of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building.
Harris meets with tribal leaders to discuss Native American voting rights
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Harris meets with tribal leaders to discuss Native American voting rights
July 27 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday the United States has a "solemn duty" to uphold the sovereignty of Native Americans in a meeting on voting rights with tribal leaders.
Blinken condemns swastika found carved into State Department elevator
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Blinken condemns swastika found carved into State Department elevator
July 27 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned a swastika that was found carved in an elevator at the State Department, saying "hate has no place" at the agency.
Ex-intelligence analyst sentenced to 45 months for leaking classified information
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Ex-intelligence analyst sentenced to 45 months for leaking classified information
July 27 (UPI) -- Daniel Hale, a former intelligence analyst and military member, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for leaking classified national defense information regarding drone warfare to a reporter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
Former Navy pilot Jake Ellzey beats Trump-backed candidate for House seat
Former Navy pilot Jake Ellzey beats Trump-backed candidate for House seat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/