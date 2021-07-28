Trending
Biden to sign memo intended to strengthen defenses against cyberattacks

President Joe Biden's&nbsp;action on Wednesday will implement what the administration says are long overdue efforts to meet ongoing threats.&nbsp;Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign a memo on Wednesday to increases national defenses against cyberattacks and counter major online attacks against sectors of the federal government and private businesses.

The White House said Biden will sign a national security memo on "improving cybersecurity for critical infrastructure control systems." The action will implement what the administration says are "long overdue efforts" to meet ongoing threats.

The Homeland Security Department's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and National Institute of Standards and Technology will be part of the effort, officials said.

"We expect those standards will assist companies responsible for providing essential services like power, water and transportation to strengthen their cybersecurity," the White House said in a statement.

RELATED Biden admin announces measures to combat cyberattacks, ransomware

"The degradation, destruction, or malfunction of systems that control this infrastructure can have cascading physical consequences that could have a debilitating effect on national security, economic security, and the public health and safety of the American people."

There will be several goals of the presidential memo, including developing cybersecurity performance goals and deploying technology and systems that provide threat visibility, indicators, detections and warnings.

Officials said recent ransomware attacks on the Colonial Pipeline and JBS Foods in the United States illustrated how fragile cybersecurity can be in the private sector.

RELATED NSA warns of ongoing 'brute force' cyberattacks by Russia

"We must consider new approaches, both voluntary and mandatory," the White House added.

"As we have seen, the degradation, destruction, or malfunction of systems that control this infrastructure can have cascading physical consequences that could have a debilitating effect on national security, economic security and the public health and safety of the American people."

The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack in May crippled delivery of about 100 million gallons of gas per day along the East Coast. The shutdown led to fuel shortages and panic buying at gas pumps.

RELATED Development of warfighter decision-making program centers on Nellis AFB, Nev.

