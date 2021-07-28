Biden headed to Pennsylvania to prioritize U.S. manufacturing amid rule changes

The White House said the U.S. government is one of the major purchasers of goods in the world with $600 billion in annual procurement spending. Photo courtesy Airbus/OneWeb Satellites/UPI

July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday to promote and prioritize American manufacturing and announce new rule changes that will increase the federal government's purchase of domestic goods.

Biden will travel to Lower Macungie Township, near Allentown, to visit the Mack-Lehigh Valley Operations Manufacturing Facility in the afternoon.

After the tour, the president is scheduled to deliver remarks at 2 p.m. EDT.

"The president will deliver remarks on the importance of American manufacturing, buying products made in America and supporting good-paying jobs for American workers," the White House said in a statement.

Biden will announce what the White House calls government purchasing rule updates that will result in the "most robust changes to the implementation of the Buy American Act in almost 70 years." The administration said increasing the production of local products is critical to national and economic security.

"With $600 billion in annual procurement spending, almost half of which is in manufactured products from helicopter blades to trucks to office furniture, the federal government is a major buyer in a number of markets for goods and services, including the single largest purchaser of consumer goods in the world," the White House added.





The White House pointed out that Biden opened his new Made in America office in April to review proposed waivers related laws and help agencies use tax dollars to support American manufacturing.

"The president believes that when we spend American taxpayers' dollars, it should support American workers and businesses," the White House noted. "The Made in America Office issued new waiver guidance to fulfill the President's commitment to scrutinize and reduce waivers to Made-in-America laws."

Biden will return to the White House later Wednesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania was key to Biden's ascension to the White House last November. It was one of several battleground states that he carried to defeat President Donald Trump.