Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 28, 2021 / 3:20 PM

Federal Reserve leaves interest rates near zero

By
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on July 15. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on July 15. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve left its benchmark lending rate unchanged Wednesday, saying the U.S. economy is recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic even as case numbers rise again.

The Federal Open Market Committee concluded its two-day meeting with a statement saying interest rates will remain at 0% to 0.25%, the same level since March 2020, the beginning of the economic downturn.

Advertisement

"With progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen," the FOMC said.

The organization said the business sectors most damaged by the economic downturn have improved, but not fully recovered, and inflation has risen. The overall future of the economy continues to depend on the effects of the virus.

"Progress on vaccinations will likely continue to reduce the effects of the public health crisis on the economy, but risks to the economic outlook remain," the FOMC statement said.

Separately, the Fed announced the establishment of two repurchasing -- or repo -- agreement facilities. One will be for domestic markets, while the other will be for foreign and international banks.

Advertisement

"These facilities will serve as backstops in money markets to support the effective implementation of monetary policy and smooth market functioning."

Read More

IMF: Gap between rich, poor widens due to vaccine inequity COVID-19: Biden administration to provide extended mortgage relief Biden admin unveils $3B economic recovery grants

Latest Headlines

Little bear cub burned by wildfire recovering, but needs skin grafts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Little bear cub burned by wildfire recovering, but needs skin grafts
July 28 (UPI) -- A bear cub that was burned by a wildfire near Lake Tahoe is now recovering at a wildlife center in California, and caretakers say it's expected to make a full recovery.
Senate negotiators signal deal on infrastructure details
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate negotiators signal deal on infrastructure details
July 28 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans working with the White House and Democrats on a bipartisan infrastructure bill said Wednesday they have a deal on all major issues and it is nearly ready to go to the floor.
Dozens of states file plan to keep up antitrust fight against Facebook
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dozens of states file plan to keep up antitrust fight against Facebook
July 28 (UPI) -- Attorneys general from 48 states and territories on Wednesday filed to appeal a federal court's decision to dismiss their antitrust lawsuit against social giant Facebook.
Report says laws against hate crimes in U.S. inconsistent, incomplete
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report says laws against hate crimes in U.S. inconsistent, incomplete
July 28 (UPI) -- Federal and state laws against hate crimes nationwide generally lack uniformity and they often fail to address the root causes of the problem, according to a report Wednesday by equality advocates.
Milwaukee man gets 205 years for killing family: 'I deserve to be locked up'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Milwaukee man gets 205 years for killing family: 'I deserve to be locked up'
July 28 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for killing members of his family -- including three teenagers -- in a shooting massacre more than a year ago.
Biden to sign memo intended to strengthen defenses against cyberattacks
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to sign memo intended to strengthen defenses against cyberattacks
July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign a memo on Wednesday to increase national defenses against cyberattacks and counter major online attacks against sectors of the federal government and private businesses.
U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
July 28 (UPI) -- Mortgage rates in the United States have dipped again, sending borrowers to the bank and homeowners to lenders to refinance and save money on their monthly payments, an industry report said Wednesday.
Former Navy pilot Jake Ellzey beats Trump-backed candidate for House seat
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former Navy pilot Jake Ellzey beats Trump-backed candidate for House seat
July 28 (UPI) -- After failing to make it three years ago, Texas Republican Jake Ellzey's second run for a seat in the U.S. Congress is a winner.
Biden headed to Pennsylvania to prioritize 'Buy American' amid rule changes
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden headed to Pennsylvania to prioritize 'Buy American' amid rule changes
July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday to promote and prioritize American manufacturing and announce new rule changes that will increase the federal government's purchase of domestic goods.
2 dead, several injured in Texas chemical plant leak
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
2 dead, several injured in Texas chemical plant leak
July 28 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and several others were injured in a chemical leak at a Texas LyondellBasell facility, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
U.S. mortgage rates decline further; more homeowners look to refinance
2 dead, several injured in Texas chemical plant leak
2 dead, several injured in Texas chemical plant leak
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/