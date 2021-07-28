Federal Reserve leaves interest rates near zero

July 28 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve left its benchmark lending rate unchanged Wednesday, saying the U.S. economy is recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic even as case numbers rise again.

The Federal Open Market Committee concluded its two-day meeting with a statement saying interest rates will remain at 0% to 0.25%, the same level since March 2020, the beginning of the economic downturn.

"With progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen," the FOMC said.

The organization said the business sectors most damaged by the economic downturn have improved, but not fully recovered, and inflation has risen. The overall future of the economy continues to depend on the effects of the virus.

"Progress on vaccinations will likely continue to reduce the effects of the public health crisis on the economy, but risks to the economic outlook remain," the FOMC statement said.

Separately, the Fed announced the establishment of two repurchasing -- or repo -- agreement facilities. One will be for domestic markets, while the other will be for foreign and international banks.





"These facilities will serve as backstops in money markets to support the effective implementation of monetary policy and smooth market functioning."