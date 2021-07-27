Watch live: House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

July 27 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol begins on Tuesday with testimony from U.S. Capitol police, while most Republican lawmakers continue to boycott the investigation.

USCP Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and Pvt. Harry Dunn are both expected to testify, along with Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges. They are expected to give first-hand accounts of the attack, which was staged by radical supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

"Jan. 6 was an attempt to overthrow the government and our democracy," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chair of the committee, said in a statement.

"We need a comprehensive investigation into the attack, to find the facts and to prevent such an assault from ever again occurring."

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told CNN he expects Tuesday's testimony to help Americans get "an even more vivid sense of what went on that day, the horror of that day, how these brave police officers saved so many lives."





The investigative committee is already facing headwinds from a Republican revolt after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two members -- Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. -- who were appointed by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. That led McCarthy to withdraw all of his picks.

Pelosi herself named Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who have both been highly critical of the attack, to the committee.

"Let me be clear, I'm a Republican dedicated to conservative values, but I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution -- and while this is not the position I expected to be in or sought out, when duty calls, I will always answer," Kinzinger said in a statement after accepting Pelosi's appointment.

Along with Thompson and Schiff, other Democrats on the select committee include Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.; Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; and Elaine Luria, D-Va.