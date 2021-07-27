CDC expected to urge Americans in high-risk areas to wear masks indoors

July 27 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to issue new guidance Tuesday and now recommend that vaccinated Americans in certain areas to again start wearing masks indoors, according to news reports.

Politico, CNBC and CNN reported that the CDC will make the recommendation for areas of the United States where the agency has classified COVID-19 transmission as "high" or "substantial."

The CDC is scheduled to announce the new guidance at 3 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

The move would be a backstep for the CDC after the agency said in May that vaccinated Americans no longer needed to wear masks indoors.

The change has been driven by the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, which is a more contagious version of COVID-19, the reports said.

The coronavirus has made a return to many states -- like those in the South that have low vaccination rates and Western states like Arizona and Wyoming.

According to the latest data from the CDC, almost half of all counties in the United States are now listed as a "high" risk area for coronavirus transmission. That share is almost 20% higher than it was seven days ago.





Another 17% of U.S. counties are listed as having a substantial transmission risk.

State health officials and the CDC have said that 95% of COVID-19 patients who are being hospitalized were not vaccinated.

Hospitals in Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri have reported overcrowded conditions in intensive care units due to the rise in cases. Patients have ranged in age from 30 to 60.

"I'm glad the CDC headed the overwhelming consensus of public health officials across the country," Leana Wen, a doctor at Georgetown University told Politico. "I wish that they went further and finally called for a system of proof for vaccination otherwise the vaccinate dare being punished for the actions of the unvaccinated."