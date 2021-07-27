Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 27, 2021 / 8:14 AM

SafeSport bans track coach Alberto Salazar over 'emotional misconduct'

By
Zarrin Ahmed

July 27 (UPI) -- Alberto Salazar, a former Nike coach for top distance runners, has been permanently barred by a nonprofit watchdog from coaching American track and field athletes over accusations of misconduct.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport cited Salazar for sexual and emotional misconduct and designated him "permanently ineligible" to participate in track and field activities. It did not detail the accusations.

Advertisement

The center, founded in 2017 to protect young athletes from sexual, physical and emotional abuse, works with American Olympic athletes.

Salazar, 62, has ten days to request an appeal. He has previously denied all accusations of misconduct.

RELATED Nike to investigate allegations of abuse in defunct Oregon Project

He was temporarily barred in January 2020 after elite female runners, including Mary Cain, Amy Yoder Begley and Kara Goucher, described what they called physical and verbal abuse by Salazar.

Cain, who trained with Salazar for two years, spoke out about her experience as a member of the Nike Oregon Project in a New York Times video. She said Salazar shamed her in front of others on the team for not reaching weight targets. Her low weight threw off her biological cycle for three years and led to lower estrogen levels and five broken bones, she said.

Advertisement

Yoder Begley tweeted in 2019 that she was removed from the Oregon Project after losing a race in the 2011 U.S. Track and Field Championships. The 2008 Olympian said Salazar told her she was too fat. Goucher told The Times that she was underfed by an assistant coach.

RELATED U.S. Anti-Doping Agency bars prominent running coach, Nike adviser for 4 years

Salazar told Sports Illustrated in 2019 that his "foremost goal" was to promote athletic performance, but added that he "may have made comments that were callous or insensitive."

"I do dispute, however, the notion that any athlete suffered any abuse or gender discrimination while running for the Oregon Project," he said, according to SI.

Nike employed Salazar for over two decades, even naming a building after him on its Beaverton, Ore., campus.

RELATED Nike names new operations chief in management shuffle

A former runner himself, Salazar won the Boston Marathon in 1982 and the New York City Marathon in 1980, 1981 and 1982. He guided Mo Farah of Britain in the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics, where he won gold medals in the 5,000- and 10,000-meter races.

Several of Salazar's former athletes are competing in the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Advertisement

Tokyo Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

Fireworks conclude the Opening Ceremony after the lighting of the Olympic Flame for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo on Friday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Watch live: House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack
July 27 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol begins on Tuesday with testimony from U.S. Capitol police, while most Republican lawmakers continue to boycott the investigation.
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
July 27 (UPI) -- Forty years ago, one of the FBI's greatest success stories against organized crime came to an end -- Operation Donnie Brasco, which was led by an agent who later would be portrayed in a hit motion picture.
Retired Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies following bike accident
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Retired Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies following bike accident
July 27 (UPI) -- Mike Enzi, a retired Republican Wyoming senator, has died after being seriously injured in a bike accident last week, according to his family. He was 77.
Hundreds of San Francisco bars to demand proof of vaccination to enter
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hundreds of San Francisco bars to demand proof of vaccination to enter
July 27 (UPI) -- An organization of hundreds of bars and restaurants in the city of San Francisco announced that all members decided to offer in-house service to patrons who show proof of vaccination.
Tesla reports record $1.14B in second quarter net income
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tesla reports record $1.14B in second quarter net income
July 26 (UPI) -- Tesla reported a record net income of more than $1 billion for the first time as its second-quarter earnings report exceeded expectations on Monday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
July 26 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the state to place Ben & Jerry's on a list to potentially halt business with the ice cream maker and its parent company after it decided to halt sales in Israeli occupied territories.
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
July 26 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed while walking in Oakland on Monday but was "not seriously injured" her official Twitter account said.
Britney Spears' new lawyer files petition to replace father as conservator
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Britney Spears' new lawyer files petition to replace father as conservator
July 26 (UPI) -- The new attorney for pop star Britney Spears on Monday petitioned a California court to remove her father as her conservator and replace him with a professional fiduciary.
EPA to implement tighter limits on wastewater pollution from coal power plants
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
EPA to implement tighter limits on wastewater pollution from coal power plants
July 26 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it plans to place tighter restrictions on wastewater pollution from coal-fired power plants.
5 killed, including deputy, during California hostage standoff
U.S. News // 1 day ago
5 killed, including deputy, during California hostage standoff
July 26 (UPI) -- Five people, including a sheriff's deputy, were killed amid a multi-hour standoff with a gunman who had barricaded himself with family members within a southern California residence, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
Famed Scottish climber Rick Allen dies in avalanche on K2 during charity hike
Famed Scottish climber Rick Allen dies in avalanche on K2 during charity hike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/