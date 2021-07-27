Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 27, 2021 / 5:12 PM

U.S. markets fall from records as investors await earnings reports from tech giants

By
All three major indexes snapped six-day winning streaks on Tuesday as Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft were set to report second-quarter earnings. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
All three major indexes snapped six-day winning streaks on Tuesday as Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft were set to report second-quarter earnings. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets snapped a six-day winning streak on Tuesday as several tech giants were set to report earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.79 points, or 0.25%, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.47% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.21% as all three major indexes fell from records set in the previous session.

Advertisement

UPS stock fell 7% after it reported domestic revenue below analysts' estimates.

Tesla stock also reversed Monday's gains falling 1.95% on Tuesday despite reporting a record $1.14 billion in net income.

RELATED Walmart to cover cost of college tuition for 1.5 million employees

Shares of Google's parent company, Alphabet, fell 1.59%, while Apple declined 1.49% and Microsoft dipped 0.87% as the three companies were set to report earnings after the bell.

The Conference Board's July consumer confidence index came in at 129.1 for the month, surpassing estimates to reach its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Consumers' appraisal of present-day conditions held steady, suggesting economic growth in Q3 is off to a strong start," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board. "Consumers' optimism about the short-term outlook didn't waver, and they continued to expect that business conditions, jobs and personal financial prospects will improve."

Advertisement
RELATED Instagram says new users under 16 will now have private accounts

Markets were also anticipating the Federal Reserve's update on its monetary policy after its two-day meeting began Tuesday, as the International Money Fund warned inflation could push the central bank to take pre-emptive action.

"I empathize with Fed Chair Jay Powell as he walks a delicate tightrope -- preparing markets for tapering while assuring that the Fed will be very patient and thoughtful as it starts its normalization process," Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist Kristina Hooper said in a note.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release a statement at the end of the meeting Wednesday and Powell will also hold a press conference.

RELATED GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology

Latest Headlines

California, Oregon wildfires grow; firefighters optimistic about containment
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
California, Oregon wildfires grow; firefighters optimistic about containment
July 27 (UPI) -- The Dixie Fire in Northern California grew to more than 208,000 acres Tuesday, but fire officials said they were optimistic they could get the wildfire under control in the coming days.
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
July 27 (UPI) -- A private business jet crashed near Lake Tahoe, killing all four people on board, officials in California said.
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
July 27 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that vaccinated people again start wearing masks indoors, citing new scientific data on how the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads.
Senators reach deal on $2 billion security bill for U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senators reach deal on $2 billion security bill for U.S. Capitol
July 27 (UPI) -- Senate negotiators have a deal on an estimated $2 billion emergency spending bill for funding on additional Capitol Hill security, six months after the attack by radical supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Walmart to cover cost of college tuition for 1.5 million employees
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Walmart to cover cost of college tuition for 1.5 million employees
July 27 (UPI) -- Walmart announced Tuesday that it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates through its Live Better U education program.
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
July 27 (UPI) -- In testimony Tuesday in front of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, officers who were injured while fighting off rioters described what it was like on the front lines.
Instagram says new users under 16 will now have private accounts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Instagram says new users under 16 will now have private accounts
July 27 (UPI) -- Social photo platform Instagram announced on Tuesday that it will start defaulting users under age 16 to private accounts.
Man who killed 8 at Atlanta-area spas pleads guilty, gets life in prison
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man who killed 8 at Atlanta-area spas pleads guilty, gets life in prison
July 27 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing eight people earlier this year at Atlanta-area massage parlors will spend the rest of his life in prison after he pleaded guilty in court to several of the murders.
FDA asks Pfizer, Moderna to widen trials for COVID-19 vaccines in children
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FDA asks Pfizer, Moderna to widen trials for COVID-19 vaccines in children
July 27 (UPI) -- Pfizer and Moderna have been asked by federal regulators to expand the size of the studies of their respective COVID-19 vaccines to include more children between the ages of 5 and 11, according to news reports.
SafeSport bans track coach Alberto Salazar over 'emotional misconduct'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
SafeSport bans track coach Alberto Salazar over 'emotional misconduct'
July 27 (UPI) -- Alberto Salazar, a former Nike coach for top distance runners, has been permanently barred by a nonprofit watchdog from coaching American track and field athletes over accusations of misconduct.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/