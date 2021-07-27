Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 27, 2021 / 8:18 PM

Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee

By
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy withdrew six Republicans from the House special committee on economic disparity. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy withdrew six Republicans from the House special committee on economic disparity. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday withdrew all minority party members from the House special committee on economic disparity, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office said.

Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, told CNN that all six Republicans on the panel were removed prior to its first meeting later this week. A representative for her office confirmed the news to The Hill.

Advertisement

It's unclear whether the removal is permanent.

An unnamed source told CNN McCarthy made the move as "a hold for if and when he gets his appointments to the 1/6 committee."

RELATED Biden signs bill to increase funding to Crime Victims Fund

Last week, Pelosi vetoed two of McCarthy's picks to be on a separate special committee to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol -- Reps. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, both allies of former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy accused Pelosi of an "egregious abuse of power" and said he would withdraw the rest of his selections if she refused to approve the two lawmakers.

The Republican members on the economic disparity panel included Reps. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Jodey Arrington of Texas, Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma, Kat Cammack of Florida and Byron Donalds of Florida.

Advertisement
RELATED Mississippi man charged with assaulting police during Capitol siege

McCarthy's move comes as members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack heard testimony on Tuesday from police officers injured while fighting off rioters.

It was the first hearing of the special committee formed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to probe the attack. The rioters were attempting to disrupt the official certification of Joe Biden as president.

U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell told lawmakers how he was attacked by rioters and how he tried performing CPR in an attempt to save a woman who had breached the building.

RELATED Top Pentagon official urges Congress to change military system for sex assault cases

"What we were subjected to that day was like something from a medieval battle; a violent mob intent of subverting our democracy," Gonell said. "My fellow officers and I were committed to not letting any rioters breach the Capitol.

House investigates Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the U.S. Capitol Police wipes away tears Tuesday as he testifies before members of the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Ex-intelligence analyst sentenced to 45 months for leaking classified information
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Ex-intelligence analyst sentenced to 45 months for leaking classified information
July 27 (UPI) -- Daniel Hale, a former intelligence analyst and military member, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for leaking classified national defense information regarding drone warfare to a reporter.
Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
July 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday released a plan outlining its immigration policy, including plans to resume the expedited removal process.
Texas man found guilty of killing San Antonio detective
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas man found guilty of killing San Antonio detective
July 27 (UPI) -- A Texas jury has convicted a man of capital murder in the shooting death of a San Antonio police detective in 2016.
Justice Department sells one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album seized from Shkreli
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department sells one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album seized from Shkreli
July 27 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday announced it sold a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album seized from former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli to clear an amount he owed for his conviction on charges of security fraud.
California, Oregon wildfires grow; firefighters optimistic about containment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California, Oregon wildfires grow; firefighters optimistic about containment
July 27 (UPI) -- The Dixie Fire in Northern California grew to more than 208,000 acres Tuesday, but fire officials said they were optimistic they could get the wildfire under control in the coming days.
U.S. markets fall from records as investors await earnings reports from tech giants
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. markets fall from records as investors await earnings reports from tech giants
July 27 (UPI) -- All three major indexes snapped six-day winning streaks on Tuesday as Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft were set to report second-quarter earnings.
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
July 27 (UPI) -- A private business jet crashed near Lake Tahoe, killing all four people on board, officials in California said.
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
July 27 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that vaccinated people again start wearing masks indoors, citing new scientific data on how the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads.
Senators reach deal on $2 billion security bill for U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senators reach deal on $2 billion security bill for U.S. Capitol
July 27 (UPI) -- Senate negotiators have a deal on an estimated $2 billion emergency spending bill for funding on additional Capitol Hill security, six months after the attack by radical supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Walmart to cover cost of college tuition for 1.5 million employees
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Walmart to cover cost of college tuition for 1.5 million employees
July 27 (UPI) -- Walmart announced Tuesday that it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates through its Live Better U education program.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/