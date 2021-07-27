Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 27, 2021 / 5:52 PM

California, Oregon wildfires grow; firefighters optimistic about containment

By
The Dixie Fire grew to more than 208,000 acres as of Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy of Cal Fire CZU
The Dixie Fire grew to more than 208,000 acres as of Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy of Cal Fire CZU

July 27 (UPI) -- The Dixie Fire in Northern California grew to more than 208,000 acres Tuesday, but fire officials said they were optimistic they could get the wildfire under control in the coming days.

The blaze, which affections portions of Butte, Lassen, Plumas and Tehama counties, was 23% contained as of Tuesday morning. Fire officials expect to have full containment by July 31.

Advertisement

More than 15,000 people have been evacuated in the affected counties.

Analyst Dennis Burns of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the Bucks Lake region, in particular, was "looking really good."

RELATED At least 1 dead, several missing after Germany chemical plant explodes

"We're trying to get a lot of depth and mopping up and taking care of heat sources," he said during a briefing. "Hopefully within the next day or so we'll see more" containment.

The Mercury News reported that overcast skies provided relief for firefighters Tuesday, but temperatures were expected to rise later in the day, with a forecast of 10 mph to 15 mph winds and gusts up to 25 mph expected to complicate efforts.

Cal Fire said 31 structures have been destroyed and seven damaged. More than 10,000 structures were in harm's way.

Advertisement
RELATED Sardinia fires damage homes, business as Italy pleads for help

In southern Oregon, the Bootleg Fire grew to more than 410,000 acres with 53% containment as of Tuesday morning. According to an update, rugged terrain along the northwest side of the wildfire complicated fire suppression.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday were expected to bring up to a few tenths of an inch of rain and rising humidity.

"Favorable weather today will create a good window for direct attack," the update said. "But due to the extremely dry conditions and fuels, as the week progresses and temperatures rise, aggressive fire behavior is likely to quickly rebound."

RELATED Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park

Officials said the blaze has destroyed 161 residences and 247 outbuildings in Lake and Klamath counties. Evacuations were in place in both counties.

Latest Headlines

U.S. markets fall from records as investors await earnings reports from tech giants
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
U.S. markets fall from records as investors await earnings reports from tech giants
July 27 (UPI) -- All three major indexes snapped six-day winning streaks on Tuesday as Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft were set to report second-quarter earnings.
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
July 27 (UPI) -- A private business jet crashed near Lake Tahoe, killing all four people on board, officials in California said.
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
July 27 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that vaccinated people again start wearing masks indoors, citing new scientific data on how the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads.
Senators reach deal on $2 billion security bill for U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senators reach deal on $2 billion security bill for U.S. Capitol
July 27 (UPI) -- Senate negotiators have a deal on an estimated $2 billion emergency spending bill for funding on additional Capitol Hill security, six months after the attack by radical supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Walmart to cover cost of college tuition for 1.5 million employees
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Walmart to cover cost of college tuition for 1.5 million employees
July 27 (UPI) -- Walmart announced Tuesday that it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates through its Live Better U education program.
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
July 27 (UPI) -- In testimony Tuesday in front of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, officers who were injured while fighting off rioters described what it was like on the front lines.
Instagram says new users under 16 will now have private accounts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Instagram says new users under 16 will now have private accounts
July 27 (UPI) -- Social photo platform Instagram announced on Tuesday that it will start defaulting users under age 16 to private accounts.
Man who killed 8 at Atlanta-area spas pleads guilty, gets life in prison
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man who killed 8 at Atlanta-area spas pleads guilty, gets life in prison
July 27 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing eight people earlier this year at Atlanta-area massage parlors will spend the rest of his life in prison after he pleaded guilty in court to several of the murders.
FDA asks Pfizer, Moderna to widen trials for COVID-19 vaccines in children
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FDA asks Pfizer, Moderna to widen trials for COVID-19 vaccines in children
July 27 (UPI) -- Pfizer and Moderna have been asked by federal regulators to expand the size of the studies of their respective COVID-19 vaccines to include more children between the ages of 5 and 11, according to news reports.
SafeSport bans track coach Alberto Salazar over 'emotional misconduct'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
SafeSport bans track coach Alberto Salazar over 'emotional misconduct'
July 27 (UPI) -- Alberto Salazar, a former Nike coach for top distance runners, has been permanently barred by a nonprofit watchdog from coaching American track and field athletes over accusations of misconduct.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/