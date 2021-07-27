Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 27, 2021 / 9:37 PM

Blinken condemns swastika found carved into State Department elevator

By
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned a swastika that was found carved in an elevator at the State Department, saying hate has no place at the agency. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned a swastika that was found carved in an elevator at the State Department, saying "hate has no place" at the agency. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- A swastika was found carved into an elevator at the State Department, prompting Secretary of State Antony Blinken to condemn the "hateful graffiti" on Tuesday.

The symbol, which was used prominently by the Nazis, was found etched into the wall of an elevator near the office of a State Department special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism on Monday, Axios reported.

Advertisement

Blinken issued a condemnation on Twitter Tuesday, while not explicitly mentioning the swastika, declaring that "hate has no place" at the State Department.

"The hateful graffiti has been removed and this incident will be investigated. As this painfully reminds us, anti-Semitism isn't a relic of the past. We must be relentless in standing up and rejecting anti-Semitism," he wrote.

Blinken added that anti-Semitism "often goes hand in hand" with racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia and "other hatreds."

"To our Jewish colleagues: please know how grateful we are for your service and how proud we are to be your colleagues," he wrote. "And that goes for our entire diverse, dedicated team in Washington and around the world. It's an honor to serve alongside you on behalf of the American people."

Advertisement

The Anti-Defamation League tweeted that it was "very disturbing" to hear of the presence of the swastika, but praised Blinken for his "strong condemnation."

In its latest Audit of Antisemitic Incidents, the ADL reported that the United States recorded 2,024 incidents in 2020, the third-highest since it began its yearly tally in 1979.

Read More

Cuomo directs hate crimes task force to investigate attack of Jewish man ADL: Anti-Semitic incidents have declined slightly amid pandemic Justice Dept. declined to prosecute 82% of hate crime cases, says gov't report

Latest Headlines

Ex-intelligence analyst sentenced to 45 months for leaking classified information
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-intelligence analyst sentenced to 45 months for leaking classified information
July 27 (UPI) -- Daniel Hale, a former intelligence analyst and military member, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for leaking classified national defense information regarding drone warfare to a reporter.
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
July 27 (UPI) -- House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday withdrew all minority party members from the House special committee on economic disparity, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office said.
Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
July 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday released a plan outlining its immigration policy, including plans to resume the expedited removal process.
Texas man found guilty of killing San Antonio detective
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas man found guilty of killing San Antonio detective
July 27 (UPI) -- A Texas jury has convicted a man of capital murder in the shooting death of a San Antonio police detective in 2016.
Justice Department sells one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album seized from Shkreli
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department sells one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album seized from Shkreli
July 27 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday announced it sold a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album seized from former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli to clear an amount he owed for his conviction on charges of security fraud.
California, Oregon wildfires grow; firefighters optimistic about containment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California, Oregon wildfires grow; firefighters optimistic about containment
July 27 (UPI) -- The Dixie Fire in Northern California grew to more than 208,000 acres Tuesday, but fire officials said they were optimistic they could get the wildfire under control in the coming days.
U.S. markets fall from records as investors await earnings reports from tech giants
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. markets fall from records as investors await earnings reports from tech giants
July 27 (UPI) -- All three major indexes snapped six-day winning streaks on Tuesday as Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft were set to report second-quarter earnings.
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
July 27 (UPI) -- A private business jet crashed near Lake Tahoe, killing all four people on board, officials in California said.
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors
July 27 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that vaccinated people again start wearing masks indoors, citing new scientific data on how the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads.
Senators reach deal on $2 billion security bill for U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senators reach deal on $2 billion security bill for U.S. Capitol
July 27 (UPI) -- Senate negotiators have a deal on an estimated $2 billion emergency spending bill for funding on additional Capitol Hill security, six months after the attack by radical supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
Cuba's Paris embassy hit with gas bomb; blames U.S. for inciting violence
Cuba's Paris embassy hit with gas bomb; blames U.S. for inciting violence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/