U.S. News
July 26, 2021 / 5:00 PM

U.S. markets touch new highs; cryptocurrencies surge after Amazon job listing

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&amp;P 500 touched record highs as they climbed for the fifth consecutive day.&nbsp;File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 touched record highs as they climbed for the fifth consecutive day. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets climbed to new highs Monday after posting modest gains, while bitcoin climbed to a six-week high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 82.76 points, or 0.24%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.24%, as both posted increases for the fifth consecutive session, and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 0.025% as each index touched a record high.

Tesla stock gained 2.21% as it was set to report second-quarter earnings after the bell, while Google's parent company, Alphabet, increased 0.77% and Apple gained 0.29% while Microsoft dipped 0.21% as they were set to report earnings on Tuesday.

Second-quarter earnings have been strong so far as 88% of S&P 500 companies have posted positive earnings, on pace for the highest percentage since 2008.

"U.S. equities remain resilient as they continue to climb the wall of worry into a record-high territory," Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler told CNBC. "An impressive start to earnings season has kept the buy the dip sentiment alive and offset concerns over peak growth and rising new cases of coronavirus."

Bitcoin briefly rose above $40,000 as cryptocurrencies surged after Amazon listed a job opening for a digital currency and blockchain product lead.

Ethereum reached $2,363, while dogecoin climbed to 22 cents per coin for a market cap of $28.8 billion.

The role posted by Amazon would be part of the company's payment acceptance and experience team and called for someone with a "deep understanding" of the "cryptocurrency ecosystem and related technologies."

"We're inspired by the innovation happening in the cryptocurrency space and are exploring what this could look like on Amazon," a spokesperson told CNN. "We believe the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast and inexpensive payments, and hope to bring that future to Amazon customers as soon as possible."

Latest Headlines

Veterans Affairs mandates COVID-19 vaccine for medical employees
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Veterans Affairs mandates COVID-19 vaccine for medical employees
July 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare personnel, the VA secretary announced Monday.
Better weather helps crews make progress against Bootleg, Dixie wildfires
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Better weather helps crews make progress against Bootleg, Dixie wildfires
July 26 (UPI) -- Favorable weather conditions have allowed crews to slow down the growth of wildfires in Oregon and California, officials said in updates issued Monday.
Joe Biden says U.S. combat mission in Iraq will end later this year
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Joe Biden says U.S. combat mission in Iraq will end later this year
July 26 (UPI) -- The United States' combat mission in Iraq will be over by the end of the year, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Monday alongside Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.
Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
July 26 (UPI) -- A crowd at a Fort Worth, Texas, party threw bricks at a suspected gunman, killing him Monday after he opened fire on attendees, killing one and injuring three others, police said.
Trump ally Thomas Barrack pleads not guilty to illegal lobbying charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump ally Thomas Barrack pleads not guilty to illegal lobbying charges
July 26 (UPI) -- Wealthy private equity investor Thomas Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of illegally lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
Aon, Willis $30B merger canceled after Justice Department suit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Aon, Willis $30B merger canceled after Justice Department suit
July 26 (UPI) -- Aon and Willis Towers Watson on Monday called off a $30 billion deal that, had it gone through, would have resulted in the world's largest insurance broker.
Medical groups call for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Medical groups call for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers
July 26 (UPI) -- More than 50 major healthcare groups on Monday called for employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health and long-term care workers.
Biden says 'long COVID' patients could qualify for having disability
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden says 'long COVID' patients could qualify for having disability
July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said those who experience long-term health problems from COVID-19 could qualify as having a disability Monday during remarks marking the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Two meteor showers are set to peak this week, culminating in one of the few opportunities to see a meteor shower during the warm summer nights.
California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
July 26 (UPI) -- One police officer was killed and another was injured amid a multi-hour standoff with a gunman who had barricaded himself with hostages within a southern California residence, officials said.
