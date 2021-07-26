Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2021 / 4:02 PM

Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say

By
Fort Worth police were investigating a shooting in the Como neighborhood early Monday that killed one and injured three, police said in a statement. A group hurled bricks at the gunman, who was also pronounced dead at the scene. Photo courtesy of Forth Worth Police/Facebook
Fort Worth police were investigating a shooting in the Como neighborhood early Monday that killed one and injured three, police said in a statement. A group hurled bricks at the gunman, who was also pronounced dead at the scene. Photo courtesy of Forth Worth Police/Facebook

July 26 (UPI) -- A crowd at a Fort Worth, Texas, party threw bricks at a suspected gunman, killing him Monday after he opened fire on attendees, killing one and injuring three others, police said.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting on the 5600 block of Shiloh Drive, which is in the Como neighborhood, at approximately 1 a.m.. When they arrived, officers saw multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries.

Advertisement

"Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and three suspects were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment," police said in a statement.

The shooting broke out after a fight at a small backyard gathering that started after one attendee became upset and left, then returned with another person, according to the statement. The gunman then shot at least one person, causing a non-life threatening injury, before other attendees began to chase the gunman, who turned and fired.

RELATED California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield

"A group picked up concrete landscaping bricks and started 'throwing them' at the shooter," police said in the statement. "At some point, the shooter was caught by the group and either fell or was taken down to the ground. The shooter continued to shoot at the group, striking at least two additional victims."

Advertisement

One of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the shooter.

Along with the two deaths, one person was in critical condition and two people had non-life threatening injuries, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

RELATED San Diego synagogue shooter pleads guilty to avoid death penalty

Authorities recovered a handgun from the scene they believe the shooter used, and homicide detectives were interviewing all attendees as part of the ongoing investigation. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine cause and manner of death for the deceased.

Fort Worth City Councilman Michael Crain told the Star Telegram on Monday morning violent crime is increasing across the city, along with crime in the Como neighborhood, where a July 4 shooting near a car wash on Horne Street injured eight people. The July 4 incident occurred after several men began arguing and no suspects were apprehended. Detectives have been investigating what led to the shooting.

RELATED 2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson

Latest Headlines

Veterans Affairs mandates COVID-19 vaccine for medical employees
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Veterans Affairs mandates COVID-19 vaccine for medical employees
July 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare personnel, the VA secretary announced Monday.
Better weather helps crews make progress against Bootleg, Dixie wildfires
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Better weather helps crews make progress against Bootleg, Dixie wildfires
July 26 (UPI) -- Favorable weather conditions have allowed crews to slow down the growth of wildfires in Oregon and California, officials said in updates issued Monday.
U.S. markets touch new highs; cryptocurrencies surge after Amazon job listing
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
U.S. markets touch new highs; cryptocurrencies surge after Amazon job listing
July 26 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 touched record highs as they climbed for the fifth consecutive day as cryptocurrencies surged after Amazon posted a listing for a digital currency and blockchain product lead.
Joe Biden says U.S. combat mission in Iraq will end later this year
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Joe Biden says U.S. combat mission in Iraq will end later this year
July 26 (UPI) -- The United States' combat mission in Iraq will be over by the end of the year, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Monday alongside Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.
Trump ally Thomas Barrack pleads not guilty to illegal lobbying charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump ally Thomas Barrack pleads not guilty to illegal lobbying charges
July 26 (UPI) -- Wealthy private equity investor Thomas Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of illegally lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
Aon, Willis $30B merger canceled after Justice Department suit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Aon, Willis $30B merger canceled after Justice Department suit
July 26 (UPI) -- Aon and Willis Towers Watson on Monday called off a $30 billion deal that, had it gone through, would have resulted in the world's largest insurance broker.
Medical groups call for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Medical groups call for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers
July 26 (UPI) -- More than 50 major healthcare groups on Monday called for employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health and long-term care workers.
Biden says 'long COVID' patients could qualify for having disability
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden says 'long COVID' patients could qualify for having disability
July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said those who experience long-term health problems from COVID-19 could qualify as having a disability Monday during remarks marking the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Two meteor showers are set to peak this week, culminating in one of the few opportunities to see a meteor shower during the warm summer nights.
California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
July 26 (UPI) -- One police officer was killed and another was injured amid a multi-hour standoff with a gunman who had barricaded himself with hostages within a southern California residence, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
Dr. Anthony Fauci: U.S. 'going in the wrong direction' on COVID-19 cases
Dr. Anthony Fauci: U.S. 'going in the wrong direction' on COVID-19 cases
Dixie Fire destroys 16 structures in California; Bootleg Fire 46% contained
Dixie Fire destroys 16 structures in California; Bootleg Fire 46% contained
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/