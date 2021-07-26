Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say

July 26 (UPI) -- A crowd at a Fort Worth, Texas, party threw bricks at a suspected gunman, killing him Monday after he opened fire on attendees, killing one and injuring three others, police said.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting on the 5600 block of Shiloh Drive, which is in the Como neighborhood, at approximately 1 a.m.. When they arrived, officers saw multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries.

"Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and three suspects were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment," police said in a statement.

The shooting broke out after a fight at a small backyard gathering that started after one attendee became upset and left, then returned with another person, according to the statement. The gunman then shot at least one person, causing a non-life threatening injury, before other attendees began to chase the gunman, who turned and fired.

"A group picked up concrete landscaping bricks and started 'throwing them' at the shooter," police said in the statement. "At some point, the shooter was caught by the group and either fell or was taken down to the ground. The shooter continued to shoot at the group, striking at least two additional victims."





One of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the shooter.

Along with the two deaths, one person was in critical condition and two people had non-life threatening injuries, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Authorities recovered a handgun from the scene they believe the shooter used, and homicide detectives were interviewing all attendees as part of the ongoing investigation. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine cause and manner of death for the deceased.

Fort Worth City Councilman Michael Crain told the Star Telegram on Monday morning violent crime is increasing across the city, along with crime in the Como neighborhood, where a July 4 shooting near a car wash on Horne Street injured eight people. The July 4 incident occurred after several men began arguing and no suspects were apprehended. Detectives have been investigating what led to the shooting.