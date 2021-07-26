Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2021 / 5:17 PM

Veterans Affairs mandates COVID-19 vaccine for medical employees

By
A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden visits a Veterans Affairs COVID-19 vaccination center in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden visits a Veterans Affairs COVID-19 vaccination center in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare personnel, the VA secretary announced Monday.

The mandate applies to Title 38 VA healthcare personnel, such as physicians, nurses, dentists and chiropractors, "who work in Veterans Health Administration facilities, visit VHA facilities or provide direct care to those VA serves," according to the announcement.

Advertisement

The mandate gives each of them up to eight weeks to become fully vaccinated. It's the first such mandate at a federal agency in the United States.

"We're mandating vaccines for Title 38 employees because it's the best way to keep veterans safe, especially as the Delta variants spreads across the country," Secretary Denis McDonough said. "Whenever a veteran or VA employee sets foot ins a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19. With this mandate, we can once again make -- and keep -- that fundamental promise."

RELATED Survey: U.S. parents split on COVID-19 vaccination for kids under 12

The announcement comes on the same day over 50 major healthcare groups advocated for employers mandating COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers.

Both moves come after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky comes recently warned that COVID-19 was becoming "a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Advertisement

The CDC chief explained that there was a rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths due to the Delta variant, especially among the unvaccinated population.

RELATED Emmy Rossum promotes vaccine while sharing first photo of baby girl

In response, California has implemented "first-in-the-nation measures" to urge state employees and healthcare workers to get vaccinated, according to a statement Monday from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.

"It's going to take renewed efforts to protect Californians from the dangerous Delta variant," Newsom said.

Under the new measures, to take effect in August, state workers in "healthcare and high-risk congregate settings," are required to show proof of full vaccination or be tested once a week.

RELATED Dr. Anthony Fauci: U.S. 'going in the wrong direction' on COVID-19 cases

"California has administered more vaccines than any other state, with 75% of those eligible having gotten at least one dose, and we were weeks ahead of meeting President [Joe] Biden's 70% goal," California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly added in the statement. "But we must do more to fight disinformation and encourage vaccine-hesitant communities and individuals."

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday the city's roughly 340,000 municipal workers must be vaccinated by mid-September or tested weekly, and urged the private sector to require similar mandates, citing the danger of the Delta variant.

Advertisement

Across the state of New York, more than 56% of the population has been fully vaccinated, and more than 62% have received one dose, according to Bloomberg's COVID-19 tracker.

The same tracker shows that more than 49% have been fully vaccinated across the country, and nearly 57% have received one dose.

Latest Headlines

Better weather helps crews make progress against Bootleg, Dixie wildfires
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Better weather helps crews make progress against Bootleg, Dixie wildfires
July 26 (UPI) -- Favorable weather conditions have allowed crews to slow down the growth of wildfires in Oregon and California, officials said in updates issued Monday.
U.S. markets touch new highs; cryptocurrencies surge after Amazon job listing
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
U.S. markets touch new highs; cryptocurrencies surge after Amazon job listing
July 26 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 touched record highs as they climbed for the fifth consecutive day as cryptocurrencies surged after Amazon posted a listing for a digital currency and blockchain product lead.
Joe Biden says U.S. combat mission in Iraq will end later this year
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Joe Biden says U.S. combat mission in Iraq will end later this year
July 26 (UPI) -- The United States' combat mission in Iraq will be over by the end of the year, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Monday alongside Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.
Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
July 26 (UPI) -- A crowd at a Fort Worth, Texas, party threw bricks at a suspected gunman, killing him Monday after he opened fire on attendees, killing one and injuring three others, police said.
Trump ally Thomas Barrack pleads not guilty to illegal lobbying charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump ally Thomas Barrack pleads not guilty to illegal lobbying charges
July 26 (UPI) -- Wealthy private equity investor Thomas Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of illegally lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
Aon, Willis $30B merger canceled after Justice Department suit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Aon, Willis $30B merger canceled after Justice Department suit
July 26 (UPI) -- Aon and Willis Towers Watson on Monday called off a $30 billion deal that, had it gone through, would have resulted in the world's largest insurance broker.
Medical groups call for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Medical groups call for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers
July 26 (UPI) -- More than 50 major healthcare groups on Monday called for employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health and long-term care workers.
Biden says 'long COVID' patients could qualify for having disability
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden says 'long COVID' patients could qualify for having disability
July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said those who experience long-term health problems from COVID-19 could qualify as having a disability Monday during remarks marking the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Two meteor showers are set to peak this week, culminating in one of the few opportunities to see a meteor shower during the warm summer nights.
California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
July 26 (UPI) -- One police officer was killed and another was injured amid a multi-hour standoff with a gunman who had barricaded himself with hostages within a southern California residence, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
Dr. Anthony Fauci: U.S. 'going in the wrong direction' on COVID-19 cases
Dr. Anthony Fauci: U.S. 'going in the wrong direction' on COVID-19 cases
Dixie Fire destroys 16 structures in California; Bootleg Fire 46% contained
Dixie Fire destroys 16 structures in California; Bootleg Fire 46% contained
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/