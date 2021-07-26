Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2021 / 1:47 PM

Medical groups call for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers

By
A patient reacts while receiving the Moderna vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in New York City earlier this month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A patient reacts while receiving the Moderna vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in New York City earlier this month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- More than 50 major healthcare groups on Monday called for employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health and long-term care workers.

"Unfortunately, many health and long-term care personnel remain unvaccinated," a statement from the groups said. "As we move towards full [Food and Drug Administration] approval of the currently available vaccines, all healthcare workers should get vaccinated for their own health, and to protect their colleagues, families, residents of long-term care facilities and patients."

Advertisement

Longstanding associations representing physicians and nurses on the frontlines of the pandemic across the nation, such as the America Medical Association, and the American Nurses Association, were among the more than 50 signatories of the joint statement.

The healthcare groups emphasized the necessity of vaccinations to protect vulnerable unvaccinated children and immunocompromised.

RELATED Survey: U.S. parents split on COVID-19 vaccination for kids under 12

They added that they must continue to work with "trusted messengers" to improve acceptance of vaccines in marginalized populations because they "recognize the historic mistrust of healthcare institutions."

The statement noted that existing vaccine mandates in hospitals and nursing homes have proven effective.

It comes after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky warned recently that COVID-19 was becoming "a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Advertisement
RELATED Emmy Rossum promotes vaccine while sharing first photo of baby girl

The CDC chief explained that there was a rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths due to the Delta variant, especially among the unvaccinated population. The healthcare groups called for the vaccine mandates in the joint statement Monday at least in part because of this rise.

"Due to the recent COVID-19 surge and the availability of safe and effective vaccines, our healthcare organizations and societies advocate that all healthcare and long-term care employers require their workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," the statement read. "This is the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all healthcare workers to put patients as well as residents of long-term care facilities first and take all steps necessary to ensure their health and well-being."

RELATED Dr. Anthony Fauci: U.S. 'going in the wrong direction' on COVID-19 cases

Latest Headlines

Biden says 'long COVID' patients could qualify for having disability
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Biden says 'long COVID' patients could qualify for having disability
July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said those who experience long-term health problems from COVID-19 could qualify as having a disability Monday during remarks marking the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Biden hosts Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kahdhimi to discuss U.S. troops' role
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden hosts Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kahdhimi to discuss U.S. troops' role
July 26 (UPI) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kahdhimi will visit President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday to talk about the continued presence of U.S. troops in the country, and possibly changing their role.
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Two meteor showers are set to peak this week, culminating in one of the few opportunities to see a meteor shower during the warm summer nights.
California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
July 26 (UPI) -- One police officer was killed and another was injured amid a multi-hour standoff with a gunman who had barricaded himself with hostages within a southern California residence, officials said.
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
July 26 (UPI) -- Officials in Utah said at least seven people were killed and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle pileup that occurred amid a sandstorm.
Mississippi Freedom Summer organizer Bob Moses dead at 86
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Mississippi Freedom Summer organizer Bob Moses dead at 86
July 25 (UPI) -- Bob Moses, organizer of the Mississippi Freedom Summer project, has died at the age of 86, his family said Sunday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci: U.S. 'going in the wrong direction' on COVID-19 cases
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci: U.S. 'going in the wrong direction' on COVID-19 cases
July 25 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that U.S. COVID-19 cases are "going in the wrong direction" as numbers have continued to rise and vaccination rates have stalled.
Dixie Fire destroys 16 structures in California; Bootleg Fire 46% contained
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Dixie Fire destroys 16 structures in California; Bootleg Fire 46% contained
July 25 (UPI) -- The 190,625-acre Dixie Fire in California has destroyed 16 structures while threatening 10,700 more, while firefighters in Oregon increased containment of the 408,930-acre Bootleg Fire to 46%.
Locally severe storms to precede hotter air in northeastern US as weekend finishes up
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Locally severe storms to precede hotter air in northeastern US as weekend finishes up
July 25 (UPI) -- AccuWeather meteorologists caution travelers and those with outdoor plans in the northeastern United States into Sunday evening as locally robust storms will cross the region ahead of slight drop in humidity levels.
Pelosi nominates GOP Rep. Kinzinger to join Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pelosi nominates GOP Rep. Kinzinger to join Jan. 6 committee
July 25 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., will join the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after being appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
California police officer shot dead during standoff near Bakersfield
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
Typhoon In-fa makes landfall in China on heels of record flooding
Typhoon In-fa makes landfall in China on heels of record flooding
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Dixie Fire destroys 16 structures in California; Bootleg Fire 46% contained
Dixie Fire destroys 16 structures in California; Bootleg Fire 46% contained
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/