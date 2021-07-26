Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2021 / 11:51 PM

Tesla reports record $1.14B in second quarter net income

By
Tesla reported a record net income of more than $1 billion for the first time as its second-quarter earnings report exceeded expectations on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Tesla reported a record net income of more than $1 billion for the first time as its second-quarter earnings report exceeded expectations on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Tesla exceeded analysts' expectations in the second quarter as it reported a record net income on Monday of more than $1 billion for the first time.

The electric car manufacturer reported $1.14 billion in net income for the quarter, more than double the $438 million it reported in the first quarter and 10 times its total from the second quarter of 2020.

Advertisement

Tesla also reported earnings of $1.45 per share, exceeding analysts' expectations of 98 cents, along with $11.96 billion in revenue, above the $11.30 billion expected.

Automotive revenue totaled $10.21 billion, including $345 million from sales of regulatory credits as it delivered 201,250 electric vehicles and produced a total of 206,421 vehicles.

RELATED U.S. markets touch new highs; cryptocurrencies surge after Amazon job listing

On an earnings call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company's production has been stymied by a computer chip shortage affecting automakers.

"While we're making cars at full speed, the global chip shortage situation remains quite serious," he said. "For the rest of this year, our growth rates will be determined by the slowest part in our supply chain."

The company also pushed back production of its Cybertruck pickup truck until after Model Y is active in Texas and delayed plans for its semi-tractor truck until 2022 due to the limited availability of battery cells.

Advertisement
RELATED Lyft to start allowing shared rides again after more than a year

"Cybertruck and Semi, actually both are heavy users of [battery] cell capacity," Musk said. "So we've got to make sure we have the cell capacity for those two vehicles. We are looking at a pretty massive increase in cell availability next year."

Tesla purchased $1.8 billion in bitcoin in February and two months later disclosed it had sold some of the holdings for a net income of $101 million.

In Monday's earnings report the company announced a loss of $23 million in its cryptocurrency trading.

RELATED Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin crew soar into space, land safely

Musk also said Monday would be one of the final quarterly earnings calls he would participate in, noting they prevent him from doing "actual other work."

"I'll do the annual shareholder meeting, but I think going forward, I will most likely not be on earnings calls unless there's something really important that I need to say."

Latest Headlines

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
July 26 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the state to place Ben & Jerry's on a list to potentially halt business with the ice cream maker and its parent company after it decided to halt sales in Israeli occupied territories.
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
July 26 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed while walking in Oakland on Monday but was "not seriously injured" her official Twitter account said.
Britney Spears' new lawyer files petition to replace father as conservator
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Britney Spears' new lawyer files petition to replace father as conservator
July 26 (UPI) -- The new attorney for pop star Britney Spears on Monday petitioned a California court to remove her father as her conservator and replace him with a professional fiduciary.
EPA to implement tighter limits on wastewater pollution from coal power plants
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
EPA to implement tighter limits on wastewater pollution from coal power plants
July 26 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it plans to place tighter restrictions on wastewater pollution from coal-fired power plants.
5 killed, including deputy, during California hostage standoff
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
5 killed, including deputy, during California hostage standoff
July 26 (UPI) -- Five people, including a sheriff's deputy, were killed amid a multi-hour standoff with a gunman who had barricaded himself with family members within a southern California residence, officials said.
Final victim of Florida condo collapse identified as 54-year-old woman
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Final victim of Florida condo collapse identified as 54-year-old woman
July 26 (UPI) -- The final victim of a Florida condominium building collapse has been identified as a woman listed as missing for more than a month since the disaster, her family said Monday.
Veterans Affairs mandates COVID-19 vaccine for medical employees
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Veterans Affairs mandates COVID-19 vaccine for medical employees
July 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare personnel, the VA secretary announced Monday.
Better weather helps crews make progress against Bootleg, Dixie wildfires
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Better weather helps crews make progress against Bootleg, Dixie wildfires
July 26 (UPI) -- Favorable weather conditions have allowed crews to slow down the growth of wildfires in Oregon and California, officials said in updates issued Monday.
U.S. markets touch new highs; cryptocurrencies surge after Amazon job listing
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. markets touch new highs; cryptocurrencies surge after Amazon job listing
July 26 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 touched record highs as they climbed for the fifth consecutive day as cryptocurrencies surged after Amazon posted a listing for a digital currency and blockchain product lead.
Joe Biden says U.S. combat mission in Iraq will end later this year
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Joe Biden says U.S. combat mission in Iraq will end later this year
July 26 (UPI) -- The United States' combat mission in Iraq will be over by the end of the year, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Monday alongside Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 killed, including deputy, during California hostage standoff
5 killed, including deputy, during California hostage standoff
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
7 killed in multi-vehicle crash amid sandstorm in southern Utah
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/