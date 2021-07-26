Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott

July 26 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday called on the state to take action against Ben & Jerry's after the company made the decision to halt sales of its ice cream in the Israeli occupied territories.

DeSantis sent a letter to the State Board of Administration of Florida asking the agency to place Ben & Jerry's and its parent company Unilever on its Continued Examination Companies that Boycott Israel List and initiate the process to place it on the Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel List.

"As you know, Florida has long had a strong relationship with the State of Israel. As a matter of law and principle, the State of Florida does not tolerate discrimination against the State of Israel or the Israeli people, including boycotts and divestments targeting Israel," he wrote.

DeSantis added that if Ben & Jerry's and Unilever are successfully placed on the Scrutinized Companies List and they do not cease the Israel boycott that the board "must refrain from acquiring any and all Unilever assets consistent with the law."

"These actions affirm the State of Floria's relationship with the State of Israel and our commitment to a swift response to those who discriminate against the Israeli people," he wrote.





Last week, Ben & Jerry's issued a statement saying that that it would not renew a license to distribute its products in Occupied Palestinian Territories but would continue to sell the products in Israel "through a different arrangement."

The company made the decision in protest against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights areas, which the United Nations has deemed a violation of its resolutions and international law.

