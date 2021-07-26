Trending
July 26, 2021 / 5:55 PM

Final victim of Florida condo collapse identified as 54-year-old woman

By
Don Jacobson
Mourners stop to say a prayer for the missing at a memorial outside a church near the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Florida, on July 7. File photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI
July 26 (UPI) -- The final victim of a Florida condominium building collapse has been identified as a woman listed as missing for more than a month since the disaster, her family said Monday.

Relatives of Estelle Hedaya, 54, were notified by authorities that she has been identified as the 98th and final victim of the June 23 collapse in Surfside, Fla., ABC News and CBS Miami reported.

The victim's identity was confirmed by Florida state Sen. Jason Pizzo, who thanked the Miami Police Department and Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Emma Lew for their work in bringing closure to the woman's family.

Ikey Hedaya told CNN last week that his sister Estelle Hedaya lived in an apartment in the building. She was not among the 97 victims identified -- 96 found in the rubble of Champlain Towers South and one who died after being transported to the hospital.

"The tough part is seeing my parents like this, day after day," he said. "I just want my sister to be at peace and get the honor and respect she deserves."

The Hedaya family lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., where the victim's remains will be flown for a Jewish funeral, CBS Miami reported.

Firefighters and rescue teams searching for victims officially ended their efforts Friday after nearly a month of removing and sifting through about 14,000 tons of debris.

Scenes from Surfside, Fla., condo collapse

Mourners stop to pay respects to the missing victims at the memorial outside St. Joseph Catholic Church near the collapsed Champlain Towers condo in Surfside, Fla., on Wednesday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

