Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California

July 26 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed while walking in California on Monday, her official Twitter account said.

A statement posted to Boxer's Twitter account said she was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland.

"The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured," the tweet read.

The Oakland Police Department told The Hill a victim was walking in the 300 block of 3rd street at 1:15 p.m. and was "approached by a suspect" who "forcefully took loss from the victim and fled in a nearby waiting vehicle."

The department did not identify the victim but said the incident is under investigation by the Oakland Police department's robbery section.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Boxer, a Democrat, was first elected to the U.S. Senate to represent California in 1992 alongside Dianne Feinstein, making the state one of the first to be represented by two women.





In January 2015, she announced her retirement from the Senate and did not run for re-election in 2016.