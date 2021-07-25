Advertisement
U.S. News
July 25, 2021 / 1:40 PM

Pelosi nominates GOP Rep. Kinzinger to join Jan. 6 committee

By
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., will join the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after being appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., will join the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after being appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday appointed Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Ilinois to serve on the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Pelosi, D-Calif., noted Kinzinger's experience as an Air Force veteran and Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard, stating he "brings great patriotism" to the committee after vetoing two of five selections for the committee made by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Advertisement

"On January 6th, insurrectionists attempted to overthrow the government during the worst assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812," Pelosi said. "It is imperative that we get to the truth of that day and ensure that such an attack can never again happen. That is why we established the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, which is bipartisan."

Kinzinger tweeted that he has accepted Pelosi's nomination.

RELATED Maryland man becomes 20th to plead guilty in Jan 6. Capitol riot

"For months, we have searched for answers and what process we should use to get them. For months, lies and conspiracy theories have been spread, threatening our self-governance. For months, I have said that the American people deserve transparency and truth on how and why thousands showed up to attack our democracy, and ultimately, what led to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Complex on January 6, 2021," he said.

Advertisement

Kinzinger will join Pelosi's other picks including fellow Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming as well as Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; Adam Schiff, D-Calif; Pete Aguilar, D-Calif; Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.; Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Elaine Luria, D-Va. and Rep. Bennie Thomas, D-Miss., who will chair the committee.

On Wednesday, Pelosi rejected McCarthy's nominations of Reps. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, while saying she was prepared to approve his selections of Reps. Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls, while asking McCarthy to make two more selections.

RELATED Mississippi man charged with assaulting police during Capitol siege

McCarthy responded by accusing Pelosi of an "egregious abuse of power" while saying he would withdraw the remainder of his selections if she refused to approve Banks and Jordan.

Pelosi earlier Sunday told ABC News she was willing to appoint the other three members before McCarthy withdrew their names adding that she believed Banks and Jordan would "jeopardize the integrity of the investigation."

"I do believe that the work of this committee, in order to retain the confidence of the American people, must act in a way that has no partisanship, is all about patriotism. And I'm very proud of the members of the committee. And I'm certain that they will accomplish that goal," she said before officially announcing Kinzinger's nomination.

Advertisement
RELATED Biden says COVID-19 is 'a pandemic for those' unvaccinated at Ohio town hall

Latest Headlines

Water level in Utah's Great Salt Lake falls to historic low
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Water level in Utah's Great Salt Lake falls to historic low
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Geological Survey announced Saturday the southern portion of the Great Salt Lake in Utah reached it's lowest water level in recorded history.
'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at California hospital
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at California hospital
July 24 (UPI) -- Rodney James Alcala, a convicted serial killer known as the "Dating Game Killer," died of natural causes early Saturday morning in a California prison, corrections officials said.
One dead, six injured in boat crash on Georgia lake
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
One dead, six injured in boat crash on Georgia lake
July 24 (UPI) -- Authorities said one person is dead and six others injured after a boat crash on a Georgia lake in the early hours of Saturday.
GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
July 24 (UPI) -- General Motors announced it has filed a lawsuit against the Ford Motor Co., alleging the name of Ford's new hands-free driving technology infringes on GM's trademark.
DOJ will not probe COVID-19 deaths at N.Y, nursing homes
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
DOJ will not probe COVID-19 deaths at N.Y, nursing homes
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced it will not open a civil rights investigation into the handling of COVID-19 deaths at state-run nursing homes in New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Nathan Bedford Forrest statue removed from Tennessee Capitol
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Nathan Bedford Forrest statue removed from Tennessee Capitol
July 24 (UPI) -- Workers have removed a bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Ku Klux Klan leader, from the Tennessee Capitol.
Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
July 24 (UPI) -- An expanding wildfire burning southwest of Athol, Idaho, forced some to leave their homes and closed the Silverwood Theme Park.
Biden stumps for ex-Virginia Gov. McAuliffe in Arlington
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden stumps for ex-Virginia Gov. McAuliffe in Arlington
July 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in person for the first time since his inauguration, supporting former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's bid to reclaim his former post.
Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community urges Biden to recognize 'occupied country'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community urges Biden to recognize 'occupied country'
Activists and members of Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community rallied in front of the White House to call on President Joe Biden to recognize East Turkestan as a country occupied by China.
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
July 23 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority when it imposed a moratorium on evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
Water level in Utah's Great Salt Lake falls to historic low
Water level in Utah's Great Salt Lake falls to historic low
'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at California hospital
'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at California hospital
GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
One dead, six injured in boat crash on Georgia lake
One dead, six injured in boat crash on Georgia lake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/