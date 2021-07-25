Advertisement
U.S. News
July 25, 2021 / 2:07 PM

Locally severe storms to precede hotter air in northeastern US as weekend finishes up

By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather.com
Image shows clouds associated with an advancing storm system in the Ohio Valley and northeastern United States. Photo courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Image shows clouds associated with an advancing storm system in the Ohio Valley and northeastern United States. Photo courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

July 25 (UPI) -- AccuWeather meteorologists caution travelers and those with outdoor plans in the northeastern United States into Sunday evening as locally robust storms will cross the region ahead of a slight drop in humidity levels on Monday.

The same system that sparked dozens of severe weather reports in the Midwest, including several accounts of tornadoes in Michigan on Saturday will pivot through the Northeast into Sunday night.

Advertisement

As humidity levels surge with the southeastward-moving feature, showers and thunderstorms will erupt and move along from the central Appalachians to parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England during the last part of the weekend.

"Even though the extent of severe thunderstorms may be rather low with this system as it rolls through the Northeast into Sunday evening, some communities can be hit hard with high winds, hail and flash flooding in the strongest storms," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said.

RELATED Typhoon In-fa makes landfall in China on heels of record flooding

The AccuWeather StormMax™ wind gust potential is rated at 80 mph in the strongest storms. At this level, minor property damage can occur along with falling trees and sporadic power outages.

The areal coverage of the locally severe storms is forecast to extend from southern Ohio and northern Kentucky to southeastern New York state and western Connecticut. The threat zone includes the metro areas of Cincinnati; Charleston, W.Va.; Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; Philadelphia, Scranton and Harrisburg, Pa.; Trenton, N.J., and New York City.

Advertisement

People spending time outdoors or on the highways into the evening hours should keep an eye out for rapidly changing weather conditions. Be sure to move indoors at the first rumble of thunder as lightning can strike without notice. Motorists are reminded to never drive through flooded roadways as the water may be rising, much deeper than it appears and/or the road surface may have been washed away.

RELATED India monsoon: Rescue operations ramp up in search for survivors

The air behind this storm system is slightly less humid and humidity levels are forecast to ease down slightly, following the surge in moisture from this weekend.

However, the air coming in on Monday and Tuesday is substantially warmer than the air it is replacing. As a result, temperatures are forecast to climb 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit higher when compared to this weekend. Highs on Monday and Tuesday along the Interstate-95 corridor are forecast to range from the upper 80s around Boston, to near 90 in New York City and the lower to middle 90s in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Via. Farther inland highs well into the 80s will be common.

During Wednesday and Thursday, another storm system is forecast to drop southeastward across the region. As humidity levels again climb on Wednesday, coupled with the storm system's moisture and jet stream energy, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to erupt.

Advertisement
RELATED Rescuers save dozens of migrants after their boat sinks off Greece

Once again, another period of severe thunderstorms is possible from Wednesday around the Great Lakes to Thursday in the Northeast ahead of a push of cooler and less humid air to round out the week.

Latest Headlines

Pelosi nominates GOP Rep. Kinzinger to join Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pelosi nominates GOP Rep. Kinzinger to join Jan. 6 committee
July 25 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., will join the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after being appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday.
Water level in Utah's Great Salt Lake falls to historic low
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Water level in Utah's Great Salt Lake falls to historic low
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Geological Survey announced Saturday the southern portion of the Great Salt Lake in Utah reached it's lowest water level in recorded history.
'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at California hospital
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at California hospital
July 24 (UPI) -- Rodney James Alcala, a convicted serial killer known as the "Dating Game Killer," died of natural causes early Saturday morning in a California prison, corrections officials said.
One dead, six injured in boat crash on Georgia lake
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
One dead, six injured in boat crash on Georgia lake
July 24 (UPI) -- Authorities said one person is dead and six others injured after a boat crash on a Georgia lake in the early hours of Saturday.
GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
July 24 (UPI) -- General Motors announced it has filed a lawsuit against the Ford Motor Co., alleging the name of Ford's new hands-free driving technology infringes on GM's trademark.
DOJ will not probe COVID-19 deaths at N.Y, nursing homes
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
DOJ will not probe COVID-19 deaths at N.Y, nursing homes
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced it will not open a civil rights investigation into the handling of COVID-19 deaths at state-run nursing homes in New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Nathan Bedford Forrest statue removed from Tennessee Capitol
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Nathan Bedford Forrest statue removed from Tennessee Capitol
July 24 (UPI) -- Workers have removed a bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Ku Klux Klan leader, from the Tennessee Capitol.
Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
July 24 (UPI) -- An expanding wildfire burning southwest of Athol, Idaho, forced some to leave their homes and closed the Silverwood Theme Park.
Biden stumps for ex-Virginia Gov. McAuliffe in Arlington
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden stumps for ex-Virginia Gov. McAuliffe in Arlington
July 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in person for the first time since his inauguration, supporting former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's bid to reclaim his former post.
Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community urges Biden to recognize 'occupied country'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community urges Biden to recognize 'occupied country'
Activists and members of Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community rallied in front of the White House to call on President Joe Biden to recognize East Turkestan as a country occupied by China.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
Water level in Utah's Great Salt Lake falls to historic low
Water level in Utah's Great Salt Lake falls to historic low
'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at California hospital
'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at California hospital
GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
One dead, six injured in boat crash on Georgia lake
One dead, six injured in boat crash on Georgia lake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/