Advertisement
U.S. News
July 25, 2021 / 4:20 PM

Dixie Fire destroys 16 structures in California; Bootleg Fire 46% contained

By
The 190,625-acre Dixie Fire in California has destroyed 16 structures while threatening 10,700 more in Butte and Plumas Counties, officials said Sunday. Photo courtesy InciWeb&nbsp;
The 190,625-acre Dixie Fire in California has destroyed 16 structures while threatening 10,700 more in Butte and Plumas Counties, officials said Sunday. Photo courtesy InciWeb 

July 25 (UPI) -- California's Dixie Fire has destroyed 16 structures throughout the state as multiple wildfires continue to burn on the West Coast, fire officials said Sunday.

More than 10,700 structures in Butte and Plumas Counties remain threatened by the Dixie Fire, the largest active blaze in California, as it has grown to 190,625 acres and is just 21% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Advertisement

The blaze remained active overnight on Saturday as it crossed Highway 70 and Highway 89, prompting firefighters to engage in structure protection in the nearby communities of Paxton and Indian Falls.

Officials have deployed 5,022 fire personnel to combat the fire, but weather conditions have made efforts difficult, with "extreme fire behavior" forecast for Sunday.

RELATED Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park

"Atmospheric conditions are less stable and therefore large pyrocumulus clouds are expected to develop over the fire increasing the potential for spot fires and rapid fire growth," the U.S. Forest Service said in an update.

The Tamarack Fire burning on the border between Califonia and Nevada has burned 66,744 acres and is 27% contained, according to InciWeb.

Officials said firefighters have been able to "directly engage the edge of the fire on several fronts" for two consecutive days due to favorable weather conditions but added that smoke from the Dixie Fire has moved in the area and will affect visibility and air quality over the weekend.

Advertisement
RELATED First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified

Firefighters in Oregon worked to improve containment on the Bootleg Fire, the largest active blaze in the United States, increasing containment to 46% as the blaze has burned 408,930 acres.

"The progress that we have made is due to the continuous, vigilant work by our crews, said Joel Hessel, incident commander for the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team said. "Severe fire weather conditions and extremely dry fuels continue to challenge us on this fire."

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Sunday told CNN's State of the Union that the Biden administration "has stepped up" its effort to assist the state in combatting and preventing fires as well as climate change.

RELATED Carbon mitigation efforts in California may be hindered by climate change itself

"It is incredibly important, with climate change, that we get into these forests and start doing the thinning and harvest and prescriptive burning, so that we can create healthier landscapes, landscapes that are more resilient to wildfire," said Brown.

Latest Headlines

Locally severe storms to precede hotter air in northeastern US as weekend finishes up
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Locally severe storms to precede hotter air in northeastern US as weekend finishes up
July 25 (UPI) -- AccuWeather meteorologists caution travelers and those with outdoor plans in the northeastern United States into Sunday evening as locally robust storms will cross the region ahead of slight drop in humidity levels.
Pelosi nominates GOP Rep. Kinzinger to join Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pelosi nominates GOP Rep. Kinzinger to join Jan. 6 committee
July 25 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., will join the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after being appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday.
Water level in Utah's Great Salt Lake falls to historic low
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Water level in Utah's Great Salt Lake falls to historic low
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Geological Survey announced Saturday the southern portion of the Great Salt Lake in Utah reached it's lowest water level in recorded history.
'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at California hospital
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at California hospital
July 24 (UPI) -- Rodney James Alcala, a convicted serial killer known as the "Dating Game Killer," died of natural causes early Saturday morning in a California prison, corrections officials said.
One dead, six injured in boat crash on Georgia lake
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
One dead, six injured in boat crash on Georgia lake
July 24 (UPI) -- Authorities said one person is dead and six others injured after a boat crash on a Georgia lake in the early hours of Saturday.
GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
July 24 (UPI) -- General Motors announced it has filed a lawsuit against the Ford Motor Co., alleging the name of Ford's new hands-free driving technology infringes on GM's trademark.
DOJ will not probe COVID-19 deaths at N.Y, nursing homes
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DOJ will not probe COVID-19 deaths at N.Y, nursing homes
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced it will not open a civil rights investigation into the handling of COVID-19 deaths at state-run nursing homes in New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Nathan Bedford Forrest statue removed from Tennessee Capitol
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Nathan Bedford Forrest statue removed from Tennessee Capitol
July 24 (UPI) -- Workers have removed a bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Ku Klux Klan leader, from the Tennessee Capitol.
Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
July 24 (UPI) -- An expanding wildfire burning southwest of Athol, Idaho, forced some to leave their homes and closed the Silverwood Theme Park.
Biden stumps for ex-Virginia Gov. McAuliffe in Arlington
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden stumps for ex-Virginia Gov. McAuliffe in Arlington
July 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in person for the first time since his inauguration, supporting former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's bid to reclaim his former post.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Water level in Utah's Great Salt Lake falls to historic low
Water level in Utah's Great Salt Lake falls to historic low
'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at California hospital
'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at California hospital
GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
One dead, six injured in boat crash on Georgia lake
One dead, six injured in boat crash on Georgia lake
Typhoon In-fa makes landfall in China on heels of record flooding
Typhoon In-fa makes landfall in China on heels of record flooding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/