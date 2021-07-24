Advertisement
U.S. News
July 24, 2021 / 10:00 AM

Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park

By

July 24 (UPI) -- An expanding wildfire burning southwest of Athol, Idaho, forced some to leave their homes and closed the Silverwood Theme Park.

The fire west of the theme park late Friday afternoon spread to 50 acres and destroyed small outbuildings, Kootanai County Search and Rescue Chris Way told The Spokesman-Review.

Advertisement

The fire started on Brunner Road and jumped the street, the Spokane, Wash., newspaper added.

John Carter, a spokesman for the theme park, told KXLY.com around 8,000 people were evacuated from the park, which was done as a precaution, according to Way.

RELATED Climate change is behind forest fires in Yakutia, Siberia, official says

Some families were also forced to leave their homes, and some were unable to return Saturday, KXLY.com reported in an update. Level 3 evacuations, which mean "leave now," were issued for people living in certain Clagstone, Hunters Grove, and Warren Road areas.

As of late Friday night, the fire had spread to 87 acres, with 30% containment, according to Idaho Department of Lands' latest update. Along with the outbuildings, potentially two cars were damaged and some houses were without power.

Operations through the night included 10 engines, along with four water tenders, a 20-person crew, 10 smoke jumpers, and two dozers. Kootenai County sheriff's deputies were issuing door-to-door evacuation notices, according to the update.

Advertisement
RELATED PG&E says its equipment may have sparked 30,000-acre Dixie Fire in California

Meanwhile, in southern Oregon, the Bootleg Fire in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, surpassed 400,000 acres with 42% contained, but officials said cooler temperatures and calm winds recently have allowed crews to slow the fire's growth.

The Bootleg Fire, which started July 6, is Oregon's third-largest fire in history, and it has forced more than 2,000 people to evacuate and destroyed more than 65 homes.

Some local ranchers in Oregon have found their livestock burned to death and some cattle have gotten lost, lifelong rancher Chet Voght told KGW8.

RELATED Firefighters use sledgehammer to free dog trapped between walls

Latest Headlines

Biden stumps for ex-Virginia Gov. McAuliffe in Arlington
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Biden stumps for ex-Virginia Gov. McAuliffe in Arlington
July 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in person for the first time since his inauguration, supporting former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's bid to reclaim his former post.
Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community urges Biden to recognize 'occupied country'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community urges Biden to recognize 'occupied country'
Activists and members of Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community rallied in front of the White House to call on President Joe Biden to recognize East Turkestan as a country occupied by China.
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
July 23 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority when it imposed a moratorium on evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump ally Thomas Barrack ordered released on $250M bond
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Trump ally Thomas Barrack ordered released on $250M bond
July 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Los Angeles freed wealthy private equity investor Thomas Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, on $250 million bond Friday in his illegal lobbying case.
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
July 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters and rescue teams searching for victims of a Florida condo collapse ended their efforts Friday after nearly a month of removing and sifting through debris, local officials said.
COVID-19: Biden administration to provide extended mortgage relief
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
COVID-19: Biden administration to provide extended mortgage relief
July 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday announced new aid for some homeowners as COVID-19-related mortgage forbearance programs wind down in the coming weeks.
GM recalls 69,000 Chevrolet Bolts for battery defect that could spark fire
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
GM recalls 69,000 Chevrolet Bolts for battery defect that could spark fire
July 23 (UPI) -- Genera Motors on Friday issued a safety recall for almost 70,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to a defect in their batteries that could spark a fire.
Rare FAA rules change means Blue Origin crew may not get official 'wings'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Rare FAA rules change means Blue Origin crew may not get official 'wings'
July 23 (UPI) -- Federal aviation regulators have made a rare change to the requirements for its Commercial Astronaut Wings Program, meaning Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos may not officially be recognized for his spaceflight this week.
CDC says drug-resistant 'superbug' fungus seen among patients in D.C., Texas
U.S. News // 1 day ago
CDC says drug-resistant 'superbug' fungus seen among patients in D.C., Texas
July 23 (UPI) -- Officials say a drug-resistant "superbug" fungus has spread among patients in hospitals and long-term care facilities in Washington, D.C., and a city in Texas and preys on those with weakened immune systems.
Chicago to require masks in schools this fall
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Chicago to require masks in schools this fall
July 23 (UPI) -- Chicago Public Schools announced that it will require face masks to be worn indoors of all of its facilities and for social distancing measures to be followed once classes resume at the end of August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump ally Thomas Barrack ordered released on $250M bond
Trump ally Thomas Barrack ordered released on $250M bond
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
Woman in China dies after throwing baby to safety during deadly flood
Woman in China dies after throwing baby to safety during deadly flood
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
COVID-19: Biden administration to provide extended mortgage relief
COVID-19: Biden administration to provide extended mortgage relief
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/