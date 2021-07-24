Advertisement
U.S. News
July 24, 2021 / 5:41 PM

GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology

By
General Motors filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the Ford Motor Co. alleging the BlueCruise name Ford gave to its hands-free driving technology is too similar to the Super Cruise moniker used by GM's similar technology. File Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/EPA-EFE
General Motors filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the Ford Motor Co. alleging the BlueCruise name Ford gave to its hands-free driving technology is too similar to the Super Cruise moniker used by GM's similar technology. File Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/EPA-EFE

July 24 (UPI) -- General Motors announced it has filed a lawsuit against the Ford Motor Co., alleging the name of Ford's new hands-free driving technology infringes on GM's trademark.

The trademark infringement lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Northern California, alleges Ford intentionally gave its hands-free driving technology a name -- BlueCruise -- that's similar to GM's Super Cruise hands-free technology, which was announced in 2012 and arrived on the market in 2017.

Advertisement

The lawsuit states: "Ford knew exactly what it was doing. If Ford wanted to adopt a new, unique, brand, it easily could have done so without using the word 'Cruise,' as shown by Ford's branding for the same automated driving technology in their luxury car models: Ford branded this same enhancement to its automated driving system in luxury models, such as the Lincoln, as the 'ActiveGlide' feature."

GM issued a statement to the Detroit Free Press after the lawsuit was filed.

RELATED Megan Rapinoe among 28 U.S. soccer players to appeal equal pay ruling

"Our majority-owned self-driving subsidiary Cruise has been in business since 2013. While GM had hoped to resolve the trademark infringement matter with Ford amicably, we were left with no choice but to vigorously defend our brands and protect the equity our products and technology have earned over several years in the market," the statement said.

Advertisement

Ford spokesman Mike Levine responded to the lawsuit.

"We think GM Cruise's claim is meritless and frivolous. Drivers for decades have understood what cruise control is, every automaker offers it, and 'cruise' is common shorthand for the capability," Levine wrote in an email to the Free Press.

RELATED YouTube pulls COVID-19 'misinformation' videos from Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro

"That's why BlueCruise was chosen as the name for the Blue Oval's next evolution of Ford's Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, which incorporates hands-free Blue Zones and other advanced cruise-control features."

The lawsuit is seeking monetary damages and a court order for Ford to stop using the BlueCruise name.

RELATED Firm sued for religious discrimination in firing man over fingerprinting

Latest Headlines

Justice Department will not probe COVID-19 deaths at New York nursing homes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department will not probe COVID-19 deaths at New York nursing homes
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced it will not open a civil rights investigation into the handling of COVID-19 deaths at state-run nursing homes in New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Nathan Bedford Forrest statue removed from Tennessee Capitol
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nathan Bedford Forrest statue removed from Tennessee Capitol
July 24 (UPI) -- Workers have removed a bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Ku Klux Klan leader, from the Tennessee Capitol.
Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
July 24 (UPI) -- An expanding wildfire burning southwest of Athol, Idaho, forced some to leave their homes and closed the Silverwood Theme Park.
Biden stumps for ex-Virginia Gov. McAuliffe in Arlington
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden stumps for ex-Virginia Gov. McAuliffe in Arlington
July 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in person for the first time since his inauguration, supporting former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's bid to reclaim his former post.
Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community urges Biden to recognize 'occupied country'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community urges Biden to recognize 'occupied country'
Activists and members of Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community rallied in front of the White House to call on President Joe Biden to recognize East Turkestan as a country occupied by China.
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
July 23 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority when it imposed a moratorium on evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump ally Thomas Barrack ordered released on $250M bond
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump ally Thomas Barrack ordered released on $250M bond
July 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Los Angeles freed wealthy private equity investor Thomas Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, on $250 million bond Friday in his illegal lobbying case.
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
U.S. News // 1 day ago
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
July 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters and rescue teams searching for victims of a Florida condo collapse ended their efforts Friday after nearly a month of removing and sifting through debris, local officials said.
COVID-19: Biden administration to provide extended mortgage relief
U.S. News // 1 day ago
COVID-19: Biden administration to provide extended mortgage relief
July 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday announced new aid for some homeowners as COVID-19-related mortgage forbearance programs wind down in the coming weeks.
GM recalls 69,000 Chevrolet Bolts for battery defect that could spark fire
U.S. News // 1 day ago
GM recalls 69,000 Chevrolet Bolts for battery defect that could spark fire
July 23 (UPI) -- Genera Motors on Friday issued a safety recall for almost 70,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to a defect in their batteries that could spark a fire.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
WWII bomb found in British housing development shuts down roads
WWII bomb found in British housing development shuts down roads
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/