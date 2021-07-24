Advertisement
U.S. News
July 24, 2021 / 7:32 PM

'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at California hospital

By

July 24 (UPI) -- Rodney James Alcala, a convicted serial killer known as the "Dating Game Killer," died of natural causes early Saturday morning in a California prison, corrections officials said.

The California Department of Corrections said Alcala, 77, died of natural causes at 1:43 a.m. Saturday at a hospital near the Corcoran State Prison, where he was being held on death for the murders of four women and a 12-year-old girl.

Advertisement

Alcala, who was dubbed "Dating Game Killer" due to his 1978 appearance as a contestant on TV series The Dating Game, was originally sentenced in death in 1980 for the kidnapping and murder of Robin Samsoe, 12, a year earlier.

The California Supreme Court reversed the judgment in 1984, and Alcala was granted a new trial that again resulted in a death sentence being handed down in 1986.

RELATED GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology

A Federal Appeals court overturned the sentence in 2003, but during his new trial prosecutors presented DNA evidence that tied him to the 1977 murders of Jill Barcomb, 18, and Georgia Wixted, 27; the 1978 murder of Charlotte Lamb, 32; and the 1979 slaying of Jill Parenteau, 21.

Advertisement

Alcala was convicted in 2010 of five counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to death.

He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the 1971 murder of Cornelia Crilley and the 1977 murder of Ellen Jane Hanover. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

RELATED Justice Department will not probe COVID-19 deaths at New York nursing homes

Prosecutors in Wyoming charged Alcala in 2016 with the 1978 murder of Christine Ruth Thornton, 28, who was six months pregnant at the time of her death.

Investigators have linked Alcala to other deaths in California, Washington state, New York, New Hampshire and Arizona.

Prosecutors said Alcala, a photographer, would use his camera to lure victims.

RELATED Tanzania receives over 1 million U.S.-donated COVID-19 vaccine doses

Latest Headlines

Water level in Utah's Great Salt Lake falls to historic low
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Water level in Utah's Great Salt Lake falls to historic low
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Geological Survey announced Saturday the southern portion of the Great Salt Lake in Utah reached it's lowest water level in recorded history.
One dead, six injured in boat crash on Georgia lake
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
One dead, six injured in boat crash on Georgia lake
July 24 (UPI) -- Authorities said one person is dead and six others injured after a boat crash on a Georgia lake in the early hours of Saturday.
GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
July 24 (UPI) -- General Motors announced it has filed a lawsuit against the Ford Motor Co., alleging the name of Ford's new hands-free driving technology infringes on GM's trademark.
Justice Department will not probe COVID-19 deaths at New York nursing homes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department will not probe COVID-19 deaths at New York nursing homes
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced it will not open a civil rights investigation into the handling of COVID-19 deaths at state-run nursing homes in New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Nathan Bedford Forrest statue removed from Tennessee Capitol
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nathan Bedford Forrest statue removed from Tennessee Capitol
July 24 (UPI) -- Workers have removed a bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Ku Klux Klan leader, from the Tennessee Capitol.
Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
July 24 (UPI) -- An expanding wildfire burning southwest of Athol, Idaho, forced some to leave their homes and closed the Silverwood Theme Park.
Biden stumps for ex-Virginia Gov. McAuliffe in Arlington
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden stumps for ex-Virginia Gov. McAuliffe in Arlington
July 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in person for the first time since his inauguration, supporting former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's bid to reclaim his former post.
Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community urges Biden to recognize 'occupied country'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community urges Biden to recognize 'occupied country'
Activists and members of Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community rallied in front of the White House to call on President Joe Biden to recognize East Turkestan as a country occupied by China.
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
July 23 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority when it imposed a moratorium on evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump ally Thomas Barrack ordered released on $250M bond
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump ally Thomas Barrack ordered released on $250M bond
July 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Los Angeles freed wealthy private equity investor Thomas Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, on $250 million bond Friday in his illegal lobbying case.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
Police safely detonate WWII bomb found in British housing development
Police safely detonate WWII bomb found in British housing development
Nathan Bedford Forrest statue removed from Tennessee Capitol
Nathan Bedford Forrest statue removed from Tennessee Capitol
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/