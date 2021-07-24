Advertisement
U.S. News
July 24, 2021 / 4:56 PM

Justice Department will not probe COVID-19 deaths at New York nursing homes

By
The U.S. Justice Department said in a letter to some Republican lawmakers that it will not be opening a probe into COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes in New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan under the federal Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19-related nursing home policies during the early months of the pandemic remain under multiple investigations. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The U.S. Justice Department said in a letter to some Republican lawmakers that it will not be opening a probe into COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes in New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan under the federal Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19-related nursing home policies during the early months of the pandemic remain under multiple investigations. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced it will not open a civil rights investigation into the handling of COVID-19 deaths at state-run nursing homes in New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The department sent a letter Friday to some Republican members of congress saying it will not be opening a probe under the federal Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act in New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan, but two nursing homes in New Jersey remain under investigation.

Advertisement

The department had conducted a nearly year-long inquiry that started during the Trump administration into how COVID-19 infections spread through vulnerable populations in nursing homes and led to numerous deaths.

"Based on that review, we have decided not to open a CRIPA investigation of any public nursing facility within New York at this time," Deputy Assistant Attorney General Joe Gaeta wrote in the letter to lawmakers.

RELATED Cuomo announces $16M for training in N.Y. to curb gun violence

Some Republicans accused the Justice Department under President Joe Biden of going easy on states with Democratic governors.

"This decision from President Biden's Department of Justice makes President Biden complicit in the criminal corruption scandal and coverup of deaths of thousands of vulnerable seniors," Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga, said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Justice Department statement applied specifically to state-run facilities, and does not preclude the possibility of further investigation into COVID-19 policies at all private and public homes in New York.

RELATED Cuomo directs hate crimes task force to investigate attack of Jewish man

There are still multiple open investigations into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Federal prosecutors are believed to be probing a March 2020 state policy pressuring nursing homes to accept residents who tested positive for COVID-19. The policy was overturned two months later.

Prosecutors are also looking into the under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths in New York's nursing homes, where nearly 16,000 people died after contracting the disease, largely in the early months of the pandemic.

New York's Assembly Judiciary Committee is also conducting an investigation into the nursing home situation, and Attorney General Letitia James is leading a probe into accusations of sexual harassment against Cuomo as well as a $5 million book deal he signed to document the state's pandemic response.
RELATED U.S. surpasses 600,000 COVID-19 deaths amid easing of restrictions

Latest Headlines

GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
GM sues Ford over name of hands-free driving technology
July 24 (UPI) -- General Motors announced it has filed a lawsuit against the Ford Motor Co., alleging the name of Ford's new hands-free driving technology infringes on GM's trademark.
Nathan Bedford Forrest statue removed from Tennessee Capitol
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nathan Bedford Forrest statue removed from Tennessee Capitol
July 24 (UPI) -- Workers have removed a bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Ku Klux Klan leader, from the Tennessee Capitol.
Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
July 24 (UPI) -- An expanding wildfire burning southwest of Athol, Idaho, forced some to leave their homes and closed the Silverwood Theme Park.
Biden stumps for ex-Virginia Gov. McAuliffe in Arlington
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden stumps for ex-Virginia Gov. McAuliffe in Arlington
July 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in person for the first time since his inauguration, supporting former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's bid to reclaim his former post.
Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community urges Biden to recognize 'occupied country'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community urges Biden to recognize 'occupied country'
Activists and members of Washington, D.C.'s Uighur community rallied in front of the White House to call on President Joe Biden to recognize East Turkestan as a country occupied by China.
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
July 23 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority when it imposed a moratorium on evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump ally Thomas Barrack ordered released on $250M bond
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump ally Thomas Barrack ordered released on $250M bond
July 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Los Angeles freed wealthy private equity investor Thomas Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, on $250 million bond Friday in his illegal lobbying case.
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
U.S. News // 1 day ago
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
July 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters and rescue teams searching for victims of a Florida condo collapse ended their efforts Friday after nearly a month of removing and sifting through debris, local officials said.
COVID-19: Biden administration to provide extended mortgage relief
U.S. News // 1 day ago
COVID-19: Biden administration to provide extended mortgage relief
July 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday announced new aid for some homeowners as COVID-19-related mortgage forbearance programs wind down in the coming weeks.
GM recalls 69,000 Chevrolet Bolts for battery defect that could spark fire
U.S. News // 1 day ago
GM recalls 69,000 Chevrolet Bolts for battery defect that could spark fire
July 23 (UPI) -- Genera Motors on Friday issued a safety recall for almost 70,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to a defect in their batteries that could spark a fire.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
Brunner Fire forces evacuations, closes Idaho theme park
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium
China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
China announces sanctions against Wilbur Ross, six others in U.S.
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
WWII bomb found in British housing development shuts down roads
WWII bomb found in British housing development shuts down roads
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/