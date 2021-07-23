Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 23, 2021 / 7:31 PM

Appeals court says CDC exceeded authority with eviction moratorium

By
The CDC imposed an eviction moratorium in September after one enacted by Congress expired. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
The CDC imposed an eviction moratorium in September after one enacted by Congress expired. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority when it imposed a moratorium on evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously agreed that such a moratorium should come from elected officials, not the CDC.

Advertisement

The agency enacted the temporary eviction moratorium in September after one under the congressionally passed CARES Act expired in July 2020. The CDC action followed an executive order by former President Donald Trump on Aug. 8 directing the agency to investigate the issue of evictions amid the pandemic.

The moratorium sought to help Americans financially impacted by the pandemic stay in their homes and facilitate their ability to maintain social distancing to limit the spread of the virus.

Regardless of the appellate court's opinion, the CDC's moratorium was set to expire July 31, so it's unclear what practical effect the ruling will have.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against lifting the nationwide moratorium on evictions at the request of the Alabama Association of Realtors.

Advertisement

The realtors argued in their request that the moratorium shifted the pandemic's financial burden from upwards of 40 million renters to the 11 million landlords in the nation, resulting in them losing more than $13 billion in unpaid rent a month.

Read More

COVID-19: Biden administration to provide extended mortgage relief Homeowners rush to refinance after surprise drop in mortgage rates Biden admin unveils $3B economic recovery grants

Latest Headlines

Trump ally Thomas Barrack ordered released on $250M bond
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump ally Thomas Barrack ordered released on $250M bond
July 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Los Angeles freed wealthy private equity investor Thomas Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, on $250 million bond Friday in his illegal lobbying case.
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
First responders depart Florida condo collapse site; 1 victim still unidentified
July 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters and rescue teams searching for victims of a Florida condo collapse ended their efforts Friday after nearly a month of removing and sifting through debris, local officials said.
COVID-19: Biden administration to provide extended mortgage relief
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
COVID-19: Biden administration to provide extended mortgage relief
July 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday announced new aid for some homeowners as COVID-19-related mortgage forbearance programs wind down in the coming weeks.
GM recalls 69,000 Chevrolet Bolts for battery defect that could spark fire
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
GM recalls 69,000 Chevrolet Bolts for battery defect that could spark fire
July 23 (UPI) -- Genera Motors on Friday issued a safety recall for almost 70,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to a defect in their batteries that could spark a fire.
Rare FAA rules change means Blue Origin crew may not get official 'wings'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Rare FAA rules change means Blue Origin crew may not get official 'wings'
July 23 (UPI) -- Federal aviation regulators have made a rare change to the requirements for its Commercial Astronaut Wings Program, meaning Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos may not officially be recognized for his spaceflight this week.
CDC says drug-resistant 'superbug' fungus seen among patients in D.C., Texas
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
CDC says drug-resistant 'superbug' fungus seen among patients in D.C., Texas
July 23 (UPI) -- Officials say a drug-resistant "superbug" fungus has spread among patients in hospitals and long-term care facilities in Washington, D.C., and a city in Texas and preys on those with weakened immune systems.
Chicago to require masks in schools this fall
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Chicago to require masks in schools this fall
July 23 (UPI) -- Chicago Public Schools announced that it will require face masks to be worn indoors of all of its facilities and for social distancing measures to be followed once classes resume at the end of August.
U.S. charges Chinese prosecutor for harassing N.J. resident under Operation Fox Hunt
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. charges Chinese prosecutor for harassing N.J. resident under Operation Fox Hunt
July 23 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has charged a Chinese prosecutor of traveling to the United States to lead a sprawling harassment campaign involving at least eight others to force a New Jersey resident to return to the Asian nati
UPI News Quiz: Blue Origin, 2032 Olympics, Luke Prokop
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
UPI News Quiz: Blue Origin, 2032 Olympics, Luke Prokop
Jeff Bezos visits space on Blue Origin rocket, IOC announces host city for 2032 Olympics, Luke Prokop makes NHL history... how closely did you follow the headlines this week? Take the UPI News Quiz for July 23, 2021.
Biden admin unveils $3B economic recovery grants
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden admin unveils $3B economic recovery grants
July 22 (UPI) -- Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Thursday what is believed to be an historic $3 billion in grants to aid communities not only recover from the pandemic but to come out of it with a stronger economy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rare FAA rules change means Blue Origin crew may not get official 'wings'
Rare FAA rules change means Blue Origin crew may not get official 'wings'
Video wall collapses at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
Video wall collapses at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights cauldron to kick off Olympics
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights cauldron to kick off Olympics
CDC says drug-resistant 'superbug' fungus seen among patients in D.C., Texas
CDC says drug-resistant 'superbug' fungus seen among patients in D.C., Texas
U.S. charges Chinese prosecutor for harassing N.J. resident under Operation Fox Hunt
U.S. charges Chinese prosecutor for harassing N.J. resident under Operation Fox Hunt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/