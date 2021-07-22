Trending
July 22, 2021 / 7:56 PM

Video wall collapses at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium

July 22 (UPI) -- A video wall collapsed Thursday at the site of a music festival set to take place in Florida over the weekend.

Organizers for the Rolling Loud music festival tweeted that no one was injured in the collapse at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium and the stage would be prepared for the festival's opening Friday.

"In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages. Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!" Rolling Loud's Twitter account wrote.

Local news outlet WPLG reported that festival organizers were seen covering the structure with a large black tarp at around 6 p.m.

The structure appeared to collapse on top of a stage.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials told WSVN they did not receive a call about the incident.

The sold-out festival is set to span three days beginning Friday and feature acts including A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone.

