July 22, 2021 / 12:22 PM

Twitter testing thumbs up, down buttons for reacting to posts

By
The platform said thumbs up, or upvotes, will be displayed publicly -- but thumbs down, or downvotes, will not, at least not during the testing phase. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Twitter says it's testing the possible additions of two new features to let users react to posts on the social platform -- a thumbs up and a thumbs down.

Presently, users can only react to tweets by replying or retweeting them, which effectively displays the post on a user's own page.

The testing is only being done for users on Apple's iOS platform.

"We're testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a [conversation], so we we can work on ways to show more of them," Twitter Support wrote on the platform Wednesday.

The company added that thumbs up, or upvotes, will be displayed publicly -- but thumbs down, or downvotes, will not, at least not during the testing phase.

"This is not a dislike button," Twitter Support added. "Your downvotes are visible only to you."

Photos included with the tweet also showed other forms of up or down votes, including a heart icon and an up and down arrow.

The Verge reported that parallels could be drawn between the new features and Reddit, another social site that uses similar options for reactions to posts.

"This is just a test for research right now," Twitter Support wrote. "Votes won't change the order of replies."

