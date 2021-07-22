Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 22, 2021 / 7:34 PM

Biden signs bill to increase funding to Crime Victims Fund

By
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill requiring funds collected from deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements to be deposited into the Crime Victims Fund.&nbsp;Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill requiring funds collected from deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements to be deposited into the Crime Victims Fund. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill to increase funding to support victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes.

In a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Biden signed the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021, which requires that funds collected from deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements be deposited into the Crime Victims Fund.

Advertisement

"This bill is going to allow us to make sure that all of the fines and penalties that are from federal cases go to the victims, the Crime Victims Fund, to rebuild this fund, because it's badly needed," Biden said during the ceremony. "This is going to enable us to provide more help and support victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, trafficking and other crimes all across America."

Biden co-sponsored the 1984 bill that established the Crime Victims Fund, but said it has become depleted in recent years, leading to cuts in victims services.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Cuban officials over protests, human rights abuses

He said the new stream of revenue introduced by this latest measure would help to restore support to victims.

"When someone commits a crime it's not enough to bring the predator to justice. We also need to support the victims," he said.

Advertisement

A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Sens. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., along with Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas attended the ceremony.

RELATED Senate Republicans block debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill

Biden called on the lawmakers present to push for Congress to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act.

"It's long past time to reauthorize and strengthen the protections through the Violence Against Women Act -- please, please," he said. "We know from experience you all can come together in a bipartisan, bicameral way to pass this bill. We need to do the same thing to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act without further delay."

RELATED Biden says COVID-19 is 'a pandemic for those' unvaccinated at Ohio town hall

Latest Headlines

Video wall collapses at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Video wall collapses at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
July 22 (UPI) -- A video wall collapsed Thursday at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, the site of the Rolling Loud music festival which is set to kick off Friday.
Mississippi AG asks U.S. Supreme Court to revisit Roe vs. Wade
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Mississippi AG asks U.S. Supreme Court to revisit Roe vs. Wade
July 22 (UPI) -- Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Thursday that her office asked the Supreme Court to review Roe vs. Wade as part of its fight to defend the state's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Senate Democrats question FBI's handling of Kavanaugh investigation tip line
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate Democrats question FBI's handling of Kavanaugh investigation tip line
July 22 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Thursday criticized the FBI's investigation of sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after the agency said it received more than 4,500 tips related to the probe.
GM temporarily shuttering plants in Indiana, Mexico due to semiconductor chip shortage
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GM temporarily shuttering plants in Indiana, Mexico due to semiconductor chip shortage
July 22 (UPI) -- General Motors said it's temporarily halting production of its full-size pickup trucks in Indiana and Mexico next week due, in part, to a global shortage of semiconductor chips.
Maryland man becomes 20th to plead guilty in Jan 6. Capitol riot
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Maryland man becomes 20th to plead guilty in Jan 6. Capitol riot
July 22 (UPI) -- Andrew Bennett of Maryland became the 20th person to plead guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building.
U.S. sanctions Cuban officials over protests, human rights abuses
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Cuban officials over protests, human rights abuses
July 22 (UPI) -- The United States imposed new sanctions on Cuban officials accused of "serious human rights abuse and corruption" amid ongoing protests calling for economic reform and COVID-19 relief.
Amazon, Delta, British Airways, UPS among sites affected by major web outage
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Amazon, Delta, British Airways, UPS among sites affected by major web outage
July 22 (UPI) -- A computer network outage Thursday temporarily took down a number of websites belonging to a variety of companies -- including Delta Air Lines and Amazon.
NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse
July 22 (UPI) -- A New York attorney was one of the last victims identified at the site of the Miami-area condo tower that collapsed last month, which killed almost 100 people.
Twitter testing thumbs up, down buttons for reacting to posts
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Twitter testing thumbs up, down buttons for reacting to posts
July 22 (UPI) -- Twitter says it's testing the possible additions of two new features to let users react to posts on the social platform -- a thumbs up and a thumbs down.
California's largest utility aims to bury 10K miles of power lines to prevent fires
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
California's largest utility aims to bury 10K miles of power lines to prevent fires
July 22 (UPI) -- The largest utility in California is planning to bury 10,000 miles of power lines in an effort to prevent fires in the drought-stricken state.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Firm sued for religious discrimination in firing man over fingerprinting
Firm sued for religious discrimination in firing man over fingerprinting
Garland issues directive limiting Justice Department contact with White House
Garland issues directive limiting Justice Department contact with White House
Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
YouTube pulls COVID-19 'misinformation' videos from Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro
YouTube pulls COVID-19 'misinformation' videos from Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro
States reach $26B opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson, 'big three' distributors
States reach $26B opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson, 'big three' distributors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/