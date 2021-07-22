Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 22, 2021 / 8:49 PM

Justice Department recovers 17 Jewish artifacts stolen during the Holocaust

By
Visitors look at an exhibition in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, on January 16, 2020. The Justice Department on Thursday said it recovered 17 Jewish funeral scrolls, Pinkas manuscripts and community records stolen from Jewish communities during the Holocaust. File&nbsp;Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Visitors look at an exhibition in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, on January 16, 2020. The Justice Department on Thursday said it recovered 17 Jewish funeral scrolls, Pinkas manuscripts and community records stolen from Jewish communities during the Holocaust. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- U.S. law enforcement officials recovered funeral scrolls, manuscripts and records taken from Jewish communities during World War II, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

The Justice Department said in a statement that the 17 Jewish funeral scrolls, Pinkas manuscripts and community records were taken from Jewish communities in Romania, Hungary, Ukraine and Slovakia during the war and disappeared during the Holocaust.

Advertisement

In February, law enforcement learned that an auction house in Brooklyn was selling 21 manuscripts and scrolls.

They contained prayers for the dead, memorial pages and the names of deceased members of Jewish communities, as well as various records and rules including members of the community who were taken to concentration camps.

"The scrolls and manuscripts that were illegally confiscated during the Holocaust contain priceless historical information that belongs to the descendants of families that lived and flourished in Jewish communities before the Holocaust," said Jacquelyn Kasulis, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Members of the Jewish communities who returned after World War II found their homes ransacked with belongings, including the scrolls and manuscripts, stolen.

Through the auction house, as well as a consigner and a buyer, law enforcement were able to track down 17 of the artifacts.

Advertisement

Three additional artifacts are believed to be in Israel, with one more in upstate New York.

"This office hopes that today's seizure will contribute to the restoration of pre-Holocaust history in Eastern Europe," Kauslis said.

Read More

Mississippi man charged with assaulting police during Capitol siege Garland issues directive limiting Justice Department contact with White House U.S. blacklists former Honduran president, first lady over 'significant corruption'

Latest Headlines

Video wall collapses at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Video wall collapses at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
July 22 (UPI) -- A video wall collapsed Thursday at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, the site of the Rolling Loud music festival which is set to kick off Friday.
Mississippi AG asks U.S. Supreme Court to revisit Roe vs. Wade
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mississippi AG asks U.S. Supreme Court to revisit Roe vs. Wade
July 22 (UPI) -- Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Thursday that her office asked the Supreme Court to review Roe vs. Wade as part of its fight to defend the state's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Biden signs bill to increase funding to Crime Victims Fund
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden signs bill to increase funding to Crime Victims Fund
July 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill requiring funds collected from deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements to be deposited into the Crime Victims Fund.
Senate Democrats question FBI's handling of Kavanaugh investigation tip line
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate Democrats question FBI's handling of Kavanaugh investigation tip line
July 22 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Thursday criticized the FBI's investigation of sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after the agency said it received more than 4,500 tips related to the probe.
GM temporarily shuttering plants in Indiana, Mexico due to semiconductor chip shortage
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GM temporarily shuttering plants in Indiana, Mexico due to semiconductor chip shortage
July 22 (UPI) -- General Motors said it's temporarily halting production of its full-size pickup trucks in Indiana and Mexico next week due, in part, to a global shortage of semiconductor chips.
Maryland man becomes 20th to plead guilty in Jan 6. Capitol riot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Maryland man becomes 20th to plead guilty in Jan 6. Capitol riot
July 22 (UPI) -- Andrew Bennett of Maryland became the 20th person to plead guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building.
U.S. sanctions Cuban officials over protests, human rights abuses
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Cuban officials over protests, human rights abuses
July 22 (UPI) -- The United States imposed new sanctions on Cuban officials accused of "serious human rights abuse and corruption" amid ongoing protests calling for economic reform and COVID-19 relief.
Amazon, Delta, British Airways, UPS among sites affected by major web outage
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Amazon, Delta, British Airways, UPS among sites affected by major web outage
July 22 (UPI) -- A computer network outage Thursday temporarily took down a number of websites belonging to a variety of companies -- including Delta Air Lines and Amazon.
NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse
July 22 (UPI) -- A New York attorney was one of the last victims identified at the site of the Miami-area condo tower that collapsed last month, which killed almost 100 people.
Twitter testing thumbs up, down buttons for reacting to posts
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Twitter testing thumbs up, down buttons for reacting to posts
July 22 (UPI) -- Twitter says it's testing the possible additions of two new features to let users react to posts on the social platform -- a thumbs up and a thumbs down.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Firm sued for religious discrimination in firing man over fingerprinting
Firm sued for religious discrimination in firing man over fingerprinting
Garland issues directive limiting Justice Department contact with White House
Garland issues directive limiting Justice Department contact with White House
Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse
NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse
YouTube pulls COVID-19 'misinformation' videos from Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro
YouTube pulls COVID-19 'misinformation' videos from Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/