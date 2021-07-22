Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 22, 2021 / 2:35 PM

Amazon, Delta, British Airways, UPS among sites affected by major web outage

By
Delta Air Lines&nbsp;was one of a number of companies affected by the Internet outage on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Delta Air Lines was one of a number of companies affected by the Internet outage on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- A computer network outage Thursday temporarily took down a number of websites belonging to a variety of companies -- including Delta Air Lines and Amazon.

Akamai Technologies, a cloud service and web security company based in Cambridge, Mass., said it was investigating the cause of its service disruption.

Advertisement

By Thursday afternoon, Akamai said it had found a fix.

"We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated," the company tweeted just before 1 p.m. EDT.

In addition to Delta and Amazon, Capitol One, British Airways, Go Daddy, Vanguard, UPS, LastPass, AT&T and Costco were affected by the Domain Name System failure.

Akamai said the outage wasn't caused by a cyberattack, but didn't detail the source of the problem.

CNBC reported the outage caused some Delta customers to be unable to check into flights using the airline's website or app. The Hill reported that the outage also affected the website of the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Advertisement

Some reports said as many as tens of thousands of websites were impacted by the outage.

Read More

Russian defense ministry website shut down by foreign hackers Biden admin announces measures to combat cyberattacks, ransomware

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions Cuban officials over protests, human rights abuses
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
U.S. sanctions Cuban officials over protests, human rights abuses
July 22 (UPI) -- The United States imposed new sanctions on Cuban officials accused of "serious human rights abuse and corruption" amid ongoing protests calling for economic reform and COVID-19 relief.
NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse
July 22 (UPI) -- A New York attorney was one of the last victims identified at the site of the Miami-area condo tower that collapsed last month, which killed almost 100 people.
Twitter testing thumbs up, down buttons for reacting to posts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Twitter testing thumbs up, down buttons for reacting to posts
July 22 (UPI) -- Twitter says it's testing the possible additions of two new features to let users react to posts on the social platform -- a thumbs up and a thumbs down.
California's largest utility aims to bury 10K miles of power lines to prevent fires
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California's largest utility aims to bury 10K miles of power lines to prevent fires
July 22 (UPI) -- The largest utility in California is planning to bury 10,000 miles of power lines in an effort to prevent fires in the drought-stricken state.
Labor Dept. shows surprise increase in new unemployment claims
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Labor Dept. shows surprise increase in new unemployment claims
July 22 (UPI) -- After weeks of steady declines, the number of workers in the United States who have filed new unemployment claims has again surpassed 400,000, the Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday.
Uber Freight to buy competitor Transplace in $$2.25 billion deal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Uber Freight to buy competitor Transplace in $$2.25 billion deal
July 22 (UPI) -- Uber's trucking division announced on Thursday that it's buying a key tech competitor in the logistics field.
Bootleg Fire in Oregon nears 400,000 acres with small gain in containment
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Bootleg Fire in Oregon nears 400,000 acres with small gain in containment
July 22 (UPI) -- The massive Bootleg Fire in Oregon has grown to almost 400,000 acres as firefighters struggle to expand containment of the blaze, officials said Thursday.
Viewership for Bucks-Suns NBA Finals up substantially over 2020
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Viewership for Bucks-Suns NBA Finals up substantially over 2020
July 22 (UPI) -- The NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns drew substantially more viewers than the 2020 Finals, but fewer than the previous three that were staged before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mississippi man charged with assaulting police during Capitol siege
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Mississippi man charged with assaulting police during Capitol siege
July 22 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Mississippi man with assaulting police officers while breaching the Capitol building with a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
Firm sued for religious discrimination in firing man over fingerprinting
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Firm sued for religious discrimination in firing man over fingerprinting
July 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing a Minnesota company, alleging discrimination by firing an employee who refused to be fingerprinted on the basis of his Christian faith.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Firm sued for religious discrimination in firing man over fingerprinting
Firm sued for religious discrimination in firing man over fingerprinting
Garland issues directive limiting Justice Department contact with White House
Garland issues directive limiting Justice Department contact with White House
Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
States reach $26B opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson, 'big three' distributors
States reach $26B opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson, 'big three' distributors
Florida condo collapse survivors disagree on site's future at court hearing
Florida condo collapse survivors disagree on site's future at court hearing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/