'Incel' charged with plotting to kill sorority members

July 22 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has charged an Ohio man who describes himself as an "incel," men who blame women for their involuntary celibacy, for plotting to killing sorority members.

The Justice Department said in a statement Wednesday that 21-year-old Tres Genco of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime, which is punishable with up to life imprisonment as it includes an attempt to kill, and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, a charge that is punishable with up to 10 years in prison.

According to the indictment, Genco was an active poster on a popular incel website from at least July 2019 to his arrest in March of last year.

The Anti-Defamation League, an anti-hate organization, described the incel online movement on its website as a violent group of heterosexual men who blame women they feel entitled to for their inability to form romantic or sexual relationships.

The members of the group have carried out mass killings, such as Elliot Rodger who killed six people and wounded 14 others in Isla Vista, Calif., in May 2014 before killing himself. Some of his victims were killed outside a sorority house of the University of California, Santa Barbara.





Rodger has become an inspiring figure for the group with several of its members referencing him before carrying out their own hate crimes, including Genco, according to prosecutors.

In an online post, Genco admitted to shooting orange juice from a water gun at couples and women, whom he referred to by the incel term foids, short for femoids.

He said the act was "extremely empowering," and was similar to actions perpetrated by Rodger, prosecutors allege.

He also allegedly wrote a manifesto in which he vowed to "slaughter" women "out of hatred, jealousy and revenge."

The indictment said he attended Army Basic Training in Georgia from August to December 2019, and investigators learned that he aimed to kill 3,000 people.

On Jan. 15, 2020, Genco surveilled an unnamed Ohio university as well as searched online for "how to plan a shooting crime?"

On March 12, 2020, police searched his car, finding in its trunk a firearm with a bump stock attached, several loaded magazines, body armor and boxes of ammunition, prosecutors said, adding that inside his residence, police found a Glock-style 9mm semiautomatic pistol devoid of manufacturer's marks or a serial number hidden in the vent of his bedroom.