Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 22, 2021 / 11:58 PM

Biden admin unveils $3B economic recovery grants

By
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration will implement a series of programs, collectively called Investing in America's Communities, to equitably invest the $3 billion to help communities across the country recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration will implement a series of programs, collectively called Investing in America's Communities, to equitably invest the $3 billion to help communities across the country recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Thursday what is believed to be an historic $3 billion in grants to aid communities not only recover from the coronavirus pandemic but to come out of it with more jobs and a stronger economy.

The program collectively called Investing in America's Communities aims to funnel funds to communities nationwide to spur new industries, create workforce training and apprenticeship programs, accelerate travel and tourism, equip indigenous communities with services such as broadband Internet and health centers and invest in economic development in coal-dependent communities.

Advertisement

"Everybody ought to benefit from this $3 billion initiative," she said. "From working mothers working to balance multiple jobs to young adults looking for work to factory workers or retail workers who lost their job in the pandemic, many of them mid-career wondering 'What happens to me now? What happens to me next?'"

Communities can apply for the grants through what Raimondo described to reporters at the White House as a competition starting Thursday, and her team will decide who the winners are based on equity, including racial and gender equity.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Cuban officials over protests, human rights abuses

"Our number one investment priority is equity," she said. "In order to qualify to get the money you have to prove to us you'll have an equity lens."

Advertisement

She said the initiative has the potential to create 300,000 jobs in the near term, revitalize dozens of communities and drive innovation in underserved communities while also revitalizing depressed economies.

The funds, which come from the American Rescue Plan Act that President Biden signed in March, is divided into $1 billion for between 20 and 30 regions to put toward projects to build up economies, $500 million for hundreds of communities to support the creation of jobs tailored to local needs, $100 million to develop and execute economic development projects in Indigenous communities, $750 million to reinvigorate the tourism industry, $90 million for statewide planning and research grants and $500 million for workforce training and apprenticeship programs with a focus on women, people of color and underserved communities.

RELATED CDC: Number of flu, other virus cases reach 'historic' lows in 2020-21

It also includes $300 million for economic development and the diversification of the economies in coal-dependent communities.

"These grants together reflect the values and priorities of President Biden's Build Back Better agenda, and they, alongside of the Jobs Plan, will accelerate America's economic recovery and help the country continue to get back to work," she said.

RELATED Cuomo announces $16M for training in N.Y. to curb gun violence

Latest Headlines

Justice Department launches gun trafficking strike forces in five cities
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department launches gun trafficking strike forces in five cities
July 22 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced the launch of strike forces to stem the flow of gun trafficking in five cities throughout the United States.
U.S. sanctions Cuban officials over protests, human rights abuses
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Cuban officials over protests, human rights abuses
July 22 (UPI) -- The United States imposed new sanctions on Cuban officials accused of "serious human rights abuse and corruption" amid ongoing protests calling for economic reform and COVID-19 relief.
Pentagon: U.S. launched airstrikes on Taliban in support of Afghan forces
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon: U.S. launched airstrikes on Taliban in support of Afghan forces
July 22 (UPI) -- Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that the United States has launched airstrikes against the Taliban to support Afghan forces "in the last several days."
Justice Department recovers 17 Jewish artifacts stolen during the Holocaust
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department recovers 17 Jewish artifacts stolen during the Holocaust
July 22 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Thursday said it recovered 17 Jewish Funeral Scrolls, Pinkas Manuscripts and Community Records stolen from Jewish communities during the Holocaust.
Video wall collapses at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Video wall collapses at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
July 22 (UPI) -- A video wall collapsed Thursday at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, the site of the Rolling Loud music festival which is set to kick off Friday.
Mississippi AG asks U.S. Supreme Court to revisit Roe vs. Wade
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mississippi AG asks U.S. Supreme Court to revisit Roe vs. Wade
July 22 (UPI) -- Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Thursday that her office asked the Supreme Court to review Roe vs. Wade as part of its fight to defend the state's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Biden signs bill to increase funding to Crime Victims Fund
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden signs bill to increase funding to Crime Victims Fund
July 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill requiring funds collected from deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements to be deposited into the Crime Victims Fund.
Senate Democrats question FBI's handling of Kavanaugh investigation tip line
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senate Democrats question FBI's handling of Kavanaugh investigation tip line
July 22 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Thursday criticized the FBI's investigation of sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after the agency said it received more than 4,500 tips related to the probe.
GM temporarily shuttering plants in Indiana, Mexico due to semiconductor chip shortage
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
GM temporarily shuttering plants in Indiana, Mexico due to semiconductor chip shortage
July 22 (UPI) -- General Motors said it's temporarily halting production of its full-size pickup trucks in Indiana and Mexico next week due, in part, to a global shortage of semiconductor chips.
Maryland man becomes 20th to plead guilty in Jan 6. Capitol riot
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Maryland man becomes 20th to plead guilty in Jan 6. Capitol riot
July 22 (UPI) -- Andrew Bennett of Maryland became the 20th person to plead guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Firm sued for religious discrimination in firing man over fingerprinting
Firm sued for religious discrimination in firing man over fingerprinting
Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse
NYC attorney one of last victims identified at Miami-area condo collapse
YouTube pulls COVID-19 'misinformation' videos from Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro
YouTube pulls COVID-19 'misinformation' videos from Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro
Bootleg Fire in Oregon nears 400,000 acres with small gain in containment
Bootleg Fire in Oregon nears 400,000 acres with small gain in containment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/