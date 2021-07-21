Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 21, 2021 / 3:35 AM

6th Texas House Democrat tests positive for COVID-19 after fleeing state

By
Texas state Rep. Donna Howard said Tuesday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus but is relatively asymptomatic aside from minor congestion. Photo courtesy of Texas state Rep. Donna Howard/Twitter
Texas state Rep. Donna Howard said Tuesday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus but is relatively asymptomatic aside from minor congestion. Photo courtesy of Texas state Rep. Donna Howard/Twitter

July 21 (UPI) -- A sixth Texas House Democrat has tested positive for the coronavirus after staging a party exudes from the state last week to deny Republicans the ability to pass a restrictive voting law.

Donna Howard announced in a statement Tuesday that she had contracted COVID-19 in Washington, D.C., where she and some 60 Democrats had fled to July 12 to deny state Republicans the quorum needed to pass a bill they described as anti-voter legislation.

Advertisement

"Despite following [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and being fully vaccinated, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday," she said. "I am grateful that the vaccine has been showed to be up to 96% effective in preventing serious illness as I am basically asymptomatic except for some minor congestion."

She has taken to self-isolation where she will continue to work, the former nurse said while suggesting that she has been infected with the highly contagious Delta variant, which CDC Directot Dr. Rochelle Walensky said now accounts of an estimated 83% of new COVID-19 cases in the Untied States.

RELATED Joe Biden touts infrastructure deal, seeks to ease inflation fears

The Texas Democrats have for months fought the bill to ban drive-through and 24-hour voting and other voting restrictions, which Republican throughout the country have been pursing in the wake of losing the presidency in an election that has been deemed safe and secure.

Advertisement

On the last day of May, the Democrats forced Gov. Gregg Abbott to hold the summer special session when the staged a walkout of the Texas House chambers to first deny them the quorum needed.

Howard's announcement came days after Trey Martinez Fischer and Celia Israel, both fully vaccinated state Democrats in Washington, D.C., announced on Sunday that they had contracted the virus. The Texas Democratic Caucus announced Friday three lawmakers had been infected.

RELATED Senate Democrats to introduce bill to end federal ban against marijuana

The admission of Howard's sickness was made on the same day the press office of Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said the California Democrat was working remotely after two staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest Headlines

U.S. blacklists former Honduran president, first lady over 'significant corruption'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. blacklists former Honduran president, first lady over 'significant corruption'
July 21 (UPI) -- Former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla Avila, have been barred entry to the United States for their involvement in "significant corruption" while in office.
Federal judge blocks Arkansas near-total abortion ban
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Arkansas near-total abortion ban
July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday blocking a near-total abortion ban signed into law in Arkansas in March.
House Ethics panel rejects 3 GOP appeals over $500 mask fines
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Ethics panel rejects 3 GOP appeals over $500 mask fines
July 20 (UPI) -- The Committee on Ethics of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected the appeals of three Republican lawmakers arguing against fines they received for not wearing masks on the House floor.
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere ordered to pay $3.46M to 21 victims
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere ordered to pay $3.46M to 21 victims
July 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday ordered NXIVM founder Keith Raniere to pay $3.46 million in restitution to 21 victims of the alleged sex cult.
Senate to investigate links between cryptocurrencies, cybercrime
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate to investigate links between cryptocurrencies, cybercrime
July 20 (UPI) -- Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., announced Tuesday that the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs will investigate the role cryptocurrencies play in encouraging and emboldening cybercrime.
Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
July 20 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci told Sen. Rand Paul, "you do not know what you're talking about" after the lawmaker accused Fauci of lying about the National Institute of Health's role in funding research at a Wuhan, China, lab.
Texas house explosion likely caused by gas leak, investigators say
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Texas house explosion likely caused by gas leak, investigators say
July 20 (UPI) -- A house explosion in North Texas that injured six people was likely caused by a gas leak, local fire officials said Tuesday.
Dow climbs 550 points as markets bounce back from Monday losses
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Dow climbs 550 points as markets bounce back from Monday losses
July 20 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 549.95 points Tuesday as U.S. markets bounced back as investors sought to buy in on stocks that dipped to start the week.
Trump's inaugural committee chief accused of illegally lobbying for UAE
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump's inaugural committee chief accused of illegally lobbying for UAE
July 20 (UPI) -- The chairman of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee, Thomas Barrack, was indicted Tuesday in Brooklyn on charges he illegally lobbied Trump on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
Weinstein moved to Los Angeles to face new indictments
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Weinstein moved to Los Angeles to face new indictments
July 20 (UPI) -- Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been extradited to California to face 11 charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles County involving five women.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account over COVID-19 posts
Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio pleads guilty for burning BLM banner
Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio pleads guilty for burning BLM banner
India's COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than official figure, study finds
India's COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than official figure, study finds
Oregon wildfire grows to over 380,000 acres as dozens more burn across West
Oregon wildfire grows to over 380,000 acres as dozens more burn across West
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/