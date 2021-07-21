Trending
U.S. News
July 21, 2021 / 2:41 PM

Pelosi vetoes two recommendations for Jan. 6 committee

By
Zarrin Ahmed
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi vetoed two choices to serve on the Jan. 6 committee Wednesday. File&nbsp;Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi vetoed two choices to serve on the Jan. 6 committee Wednesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

July 21 (UPI) -- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi vetoed two choices to serve on the Jan. 6 committee Wednesday.

Reps. Jim Banks on Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio, who were chosen by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, were rejected by Pelosi to sit on the panel, which will investigate the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Banks and Jordan both voted against certifying the election results.

Pelosi said that the unprecedented decision was driven by the unprecedented nature of the Jan. 6 attack.

"We need a comprehensive investigation as to who organized this attack, who paid for it, how they nearly succeeded in overthrowing a presidential election, why they did it and how we must organize ourselves to prevent anything like it from ever happening again," reads Pelosi's statement.

Pelosi said she's prepared to appoint Reps. Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls, and requested McCarthy to appoint two other members.

The committee will have a total of 13 members, eight of those being appointed by Democrats and five appointed by Republican leader McCarthy.

In June, Pelosi -- who has been urging the creation of a 9/11-type commission -- introduced the bill to create a committee investigating the Capitol riots.

