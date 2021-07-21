Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 21, 2021 / 11:55 AM

Biden to visit Ohio to speak with union members, residents at town hall event

By
President Joe Biden speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.&nbsp; Photo by Al Drago/UPI
President Joe Biden speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.  Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to southern Ohio on Wednesday afternoon, where he will speak to union members and discuss the impact of his American Rescue Plan with Ohioans during a live town hall event.

Biden is scheduled to leave the White House early in the afternoon and arrive in the Cincinnati area at around 4 p.m. EDT. About 90 minutes later, he will speak to union members about efforts to create "good-paying union jobs."

Advertisement

He will participate in the town hall at 8 p.m. at Mount St. Joseph University in suburban Cincinnati. It will be broadcast by CNN.

"He will take questions directly from the American people on how his American Rescue Plan has spurred economic recovery, and how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and Build Back Better agenda will create jobs and lower costs for working families," the White House said in a statement.

RELATED Senate Republicans expected to block vote to advance $1.2T infrastructure deal

Some in southern Ohio plan to protest the president's arrival Wednesday. The anti-aborton group Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati has pushed for supporters to picket the town hall event and call the Catholic college to complain about Biden's visit.

"The university is hosting a president who claims to be a Catholic, yet has the most pro-abortion administration in the history of our country," Right to Life said in a statement. "President Biden carries responsibility for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of unborn lives."

Advertisement

The university, which is run by the Sisters of Charity and not the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, held firm on hosting Biden.

RELATED Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding

"The university has always been and will continue to be a diverse and inclusive place where people from different races, ethnicities, social backgrounds, beliefs and religions can come together to discuss and share their unique perspectives," the university said, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We look forward to introducing the Mount to a nationally televised prime-time audience."

The archdiocese said Archbishop Dennis Schnurr would not have granted approval "for any such event to occur on Catholic premises," but noted that Mount Saint Joseph University operates independently.

RELATED Federal judge blocks near total abortion ban in Arkansas

Latest Headlines

State Dept. sending 2nd-highest ranking official to China for 'candid' talks
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
State Dept. sending 2nd-highest ranking official to China for 'candid' talks
July 21 (UPI) -- Just days after condemning Chinese hackers for perpetrating cyberattacks worldwide, President Joe Biden's administration is sending its second-highest ranking diplomat to the Asian country, officials said Wednesday.
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
July 21 (UPI) -- Multiple people were injured by gunfire in Milwaukee overnight Tuesday amid celebrations for the city's new NBA championship.
Senate Republicans expected to block vote to advance $1.2T infrastructure deal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate Republicans expected to block vote to advance $1.2T infrastructure deal
July 21 (UPI) -- Republicans in the Senate are expected to block a vote Wednesday that's intended to advance a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that's been high on President Joe Biden's priority list.
Ford to launch self-driving vehicles on Lyft network in U.S. this year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ford to launch self-driving vehicles on Lyft network in U.S. this year
July 21 (UPI) -- Ford and Lyft are partnering to provide self-driving vehicles for riders in the United States, and the first will roll out in South Florida later this year, the companies said Wednesday.
San Diego synagogue shooter pleads guilty to avoid death penalty
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
San Diego synagogue shooter pleads guilty to avoid death penalty
July 21 (UPI) -- A man accused in a deadly shooting attack at a Southern California synagogue two years ago has pleaded guilty to the crime and will spend the rest of his life in prison.
U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic
July 21 (UPI) -- Life expectancy in the United States declined by a year and a half during 2020 due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday in a new report.
6th Texas House Democrat tests positive for COVID-19 after fleeing state
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
6th Texas House Democrat tests positive for COVID-19 after fleeing state
July 21 (UPI) -- A sixth Texas House Democrat has tested positive for the coronavirus after staging party exudes from the state last week to deny Republicans the ability to pass a restrictive voting law.
U.S. blacklists former Honduran president, first lady over 'significant corruption'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. blacklists former Honduran president, first lady over 'significant corruption'
July 21 (UPI) -- Former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla Avila, have been barred entry to the United States for their involvement in "significant corruption" while in office.
Federal judge blocks near total abortion ban in Arkansas
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal judge blocks near total abortion ban in Arkansas
July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday blocking a near-total abortion ban signed into law in Arkansas in March.
House Ethics panel rejects 3 GOP appeals over $500 mask fines
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
House Ethics panel rejects 3 GOP appeals over $500 mask fines
July 20 (UPI) -- The Committee on Ethics of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected the appeals of three Republican lawmakers arguing against fines they received for not wearing masks on the House floor.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
India's COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than official figure, study finds
India's COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than official figure, study finds
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow
Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow
Tokyo 2020 Olympics may be called off amid rising COVID-19 cases
Tokyo 2020 Olympics may be called off amid rising COVID-19 cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/