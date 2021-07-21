Biden to visit Ohio to speak with union members, residents at town hall event

July 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to southern Ohio on Wednesday afternoon, where he will speak to union members and discuss the impact of his American Rescue Plan with Ohioans during a live town hall event.

Biden is scheduled to leave the White House early in the afternoon and arrive in the Cincinnati area at around 4 p.m. EDT. About 90 minutes later, he will speak to union members about efforts to create "good-paying union jobs."

Advertisement

He will participate in the town hall at 8 p.m. at Mount St. Joseph University in suburban Cincinnati. It will be broadcast by CNN.

"He will take questions directly from the American people on how his American Rescue Plan has spurred economic recovery, and how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and Build Back Better agenda will create jobs and lower costs for working families," the White House said in a statement.

Some in southern Ohio plan to protest the president's arrival Wednesday. The anti-aborton group Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati has pushed for supporters to picket the town hall event and call the Catholic college to complain about Biden's visit.

"The university is hosting a president who claims to be a Catholic, yet has the most pro-abortion administration in the history of our country," Right to Life said in a statement. "President Biden carries responsibility for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of unborn lives."





Advertisement

The university, which is run by the Sisters of Charity and not the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, held firm on hosting Biden.

"The university has always been and will continue to be a diverse and inclusive place where people from different races, ethnicities, social backgrounds, beliefs and religions can come together to discuss and share their unique perspectives," the university said, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We look forward to introducing the Mount to a nationally televised prime-time audience."

The archdiocese said Archbishop Dennis Schnurr would not have granted approval "for any such event to occur on Catholic premises," but noted that Mount Saint Joseph University operates independently.