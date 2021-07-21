Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 21, 2021 / 1:05 PM

Cuomo announces $16M for training in N.Y. to curb gun violence

By
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the initiative is part of a lasting, long-term effort to lower the rate of gun violence involving young people. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the initiative is part of a lasting, long-term effort to lower the rate of gun violence involving young people. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state will invest $16 million into workforce training and job placement in a strategy to drive down gun violence in 20 cities statewide.

Cuomo said the initiative includes short-term solutions as well as long-term strategies that focus on community-based intervention and prevention to reduce the cycle of violence.

Advertisement

"Gun violence is a public health crisis, in New York State and across the country, and we're attacking it with the same comprehensive, evidence-based approach we used to beat COVID," Cuomo said in a statement.

"We know that simply telling kids to put the gun down doesn't work. We have to give them an alternative. This new funding, for job training and stable, good-paying career placement opportunities for our most vulnerable young people across New York State, does just that."

RELATED Appeals court: Bans on handgun sales to people under 21 unconstitutional

Cuomo called the funding "an investment in our economy, in our recovery, and in our security" to give young people hope for the future.

The New York Department of Labor will work with local workforce development boards to provide job training, credentialing and career placement services to at-risk youth that will allow them to access good-paying, permanent jobs.

Advertisement

"Our local workforce development boards are proven partners with an extensive history of helping young people improve their lives through job training and placement," Roberta Reardon, New York labor commissioner, said in a statement.

RELATED Biden vows to crack down on illegal guns in meeting with police chiefs

Cuomo's effort follows a similar announcement he made earlier this month to give 2,400 jobs to young people in New York City to curb gun violence. The initiative will support youth in the Capital region, central New York, Finger Lakes, Long Island, Mid-Hudson and western New York.

RELATED Iowa man arrested with rifle, magazines in Chicago lakefront hotel

Latest Headlines

Biden to visit Ohio to speak with union members, residents at town hall event
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to visit Ohio to speak with union members, residents at town hall event
July 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to southern Ohio on Wednesday afternoon, where he will speak to union members and discuss the impact of his American Rescue Plan with Ohioans during a live town hall event.
State Dept. sending 2nd-highest ranking official to China for 'candid' talks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
State Dept. sending 2nd-highest ranking official to China for 'candid' talks
July 21 (UPI) -- Just days after condemning Chinese hackers for perpetrating cyberattacks worldwide, President Joe Biden's administration is sending its second-highest ranking diplomat to the Asian country, officials said Wednesday.
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
July 21 (UPI) -- Multiple people were injured by gunfire in Milwaukee overnight Tuesday amid celebrations for the city's new NBA championship.
Senate Republicans expected to block vote to advance $1.2T infrastructure deal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate Republicans expected to block vote to advance $1.2T infrastructure deal
July 21 (UPI) -- Republicans in the Senate are expected to block a vote Wednesday that's intended to advance a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that's been high on President Joe Biden's priority list.
Ford to launch self-driving vehicles on Lyft network in U.S. this year
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ford to launch self-driving vehicles on Lyft network in U.S. this year
July 21 (UPI) -- Ford and Lyft are partnering to provide self-driving vehicles for riders in the United States, and the first will roll out in South Florida later this year, the companies said Wednesday.
San Diego synagogue shooter pleads guilty to avoid death penalty
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
San Diego synagogue shooter pleads guilty to avoid death penalty
July 21 (UPI) -- A man accused in a deadly shooting attack at a Southern California synagogue two years ago has pleaded guilty to the crime and will spend the rest of his life in prison.
U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic
July 21 (UPI) -- Life expectancy in the United States declined by a year and a half during 2020 due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday in a new report.
6th Texas House Democrat tests positive for COVID-19 after fleeing state
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
6th Texas House Democrat tests positive for COVID-19 after fleeing state
July 21 (UPI) -- A sixth Texas House Democrat has tested positive for the coronavirus after staging party exudes from the state last week to deny Republicans the ability to pass a restrictive voting law.
U.S. blacklists former Honduran president, first lady over 'significant corruption'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. blacklists former Honduran president, first lady over 'significant corruption'
July 21 (UPI) -- Former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla Avila, have been barred entry to the United States for their involvement in "significant corruption" while in office.
Federal judge blocks near total abortion ban in Arkansas
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Federal judge blocks near total abortion ban in Arkansas
July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday blocking a near-total abortion ban signed into law in Arkansas in March.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
Tokyo 2020 Olympics may be called off amid rising COVID-19 cases
Tokyo 2020 Olympics may be called off amid rising COVID-19 cases
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow
Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/