Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 21, 2021 / 10:00 AM

At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title

By
The Milwaukee Bucks celebrate their first NBA title since 1971 on Tuesday night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., after the team defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE
The Milwaukee Bucks celebrate their first NBA title since 1971 on Tuesday night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., after the team defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

July 21 (UPI) -- Multiple people were injured by gunfire in Milwaukee overnight Tuesday amid celebrations for the city's new NBA championship.

Thousands of people turned out to party following the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 6 victory in the NBA Finals over the Phoenix Suns. It's the team's first title in a half-century.

Advertisement

Police said three people were injured in separate shootings after midnight.

A 19-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were shot, but none received life-threatening injuries, police told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Police took at least one suspect into custody. What led to the shootings wasn't immediately clear.

About 65,000 fans attended Tuesday night's game outside the Fiserv Forum, in addition to nearly 20,000 inside. Officials said two Milwaukee police officers were injured amid the bedlam, according to WISN-TV.

Police said some fans jumped into the Milwaukee River after the game.

Bucks star center Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the win Tuesday night and was named Finals MVP. Milwaukee is just the fifth team in NBA history to win the championship after losing the first two games of the series.

Advertisement

Before Tuesday, the team's last NBA title came in 1971.

Read More

San Diego synagogue shooter pleads guilty to avoid death penalty 2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson Nationals-Padres game suspended after shooting outside D.C. ballpark

Latest Headlines

Senate Republicans expected to block vote to advance $1.2T infrastructure deal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate Republicans expected to block vote to advance $1.2T infrastructure deal
July 21 (UPI) -- Republicans in the Senate are expected to block a vote Wednesday that's intended to advance a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that's been high on President Joe Biden's priority list.
Ford to launch self-driving vehicles on Lyft network in U.S. this year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ford to launch self-driving vehicles on Lyft network in U.S. this year
July 21 (UPI) -- Ford and Lyft are partnering to provide self-driving vehicles for riders in the United States, and the first will roll out in South Florida later this year, the companies said Wednesday.
San Diego synagogue shooter pleads guilty to avoid death penalty
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
San Diego synagogue shooter pleads guilty to avoid death penalty
July 21 (UPI) -- A man accused in a deadly shooting attack at a Southern California synagogue two years ago has pleaded guilty to the crime and will spend the rest of his life in prison.
U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic
July 21 (UPI) -- Life expectancy in the United States declined by a year and a half during 2020 due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday in a new report.
6th Texas House Democrat tests positive for COVID-19 after fleeing state
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
6th Texas House Democrat tests positive for COVID-19 after fleeing state
July 21 (UPI) -- A sixth Texas House Democrat has tested positive for the coronavirus after staging party exudes from the state last week to deny Republicans the ability to pass a restrictive voting law.
U.S. blacklists former Honduran president, first lady over 'significant corruption'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. blacklists former Honduran president, first lady over 'significant corruption'
July 21 (UPI) -- Former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla Avila, have been barred entry to the United States for their involvement in "significant corruption" while in office.
Federal judge blocks near total abortion ban in Arkansas
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal judge blocks near total abortion ban in Arkansas
July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday blocking a near-total abortion ban signed into law in Arkansas in March.
House Ethics panel rejects 3 GOP appeals over $500 mask fines
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House Ethics panel rejects 3 GOP appeals over $500 mask fines
July 20 (UPI) -- The Committee on Ethics of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected the appeals of three Republican lawmakers arguing against fines they received for not wearing masks on the House floor.
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere ordered to pay $3.46M to 21 victims
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere ordered to pay $3.46M to 21 victims
July 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday ordered NXIVM founder Keith Raniere to pay $3.46 million in restitution to 21 victims of the alleged sex cult.
Senate to investigate links between cryptocurrencies, cybercrime
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Senate to investigate links between cryptocurrencies, cybercrime
July 20 (UPI) -- Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., announced Tuesday that the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs will investigate the role cryptocurrencies play in encouraging and emboldening cybercrime.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
India's COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than official figure, study finds
India's COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than official figure, study finds
China denounces new Taiwan office in Lithuania
China denounces new Taiwan office in Lithuania
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow
Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/