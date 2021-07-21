At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title

The Milwaukee Bucks celebrate their first NBA title since 1971 on Tuesday night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., after the team defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

July 21 (UPI) -- Multiple people were injured by gunfire in Milwaukee overnight Tuesday amid celebrations for the city's new NBA championship.

Thousands of people turned out to party following the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 6 victory in the NBA Finals over the Phoenix Suns. It's the team's first title in a half-century.

Police said three people were injured in separate shootings after midnight.

A 19-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were shot, but none received life-threatening injuries, police told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Police took at least one suspect into custody. What led to the shootings wasn't immediately clear.

About 65,000 fans attended Tuesday night's game outside the Fiserv Forum, in addition to nearly 20,000 inside. Officials said two Milwaukee police officers were injured amid the bedlam, according to WISN-TV.

Police said some fans jumped into the Milwaukee River after the game.

Bucks star center Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the win Tuesday night and was named Finals MVP. Milwaukee is just the fifth team in NBA history to win the championship after losing the first two games of the series.





Before Tuesday, the team's last NBA title came in 1971.