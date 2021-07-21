Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 21, 2021 / 4:57 PM

Florida condo collapse survivors disagree on site's future at court hearing

By
Don Jacobson
A photo posted by Florida State Sen. Jason Pizzo on Wednesday showed a large empty space in Surfside, Fla., where there was once 22 million tons of rubble. Photo by Fla. State Sen. Jason Pizzo/Twitter
A photo posted by Florida State Sen. Jason Pizzo on Wednesday showed a large empty space in Surfside, Fla., where there was once 22 million tons of rubble. Photo by Fla. State Sen. Jason Pizzo/Twitter

July 21 (UPI) -- Survivors of the collapsed 12-story oceanfront condominium in Surfside, Fla., appeared in court for the first time Wednesday and offered differing opinions on how or whether to rebuild on the site.

No consensus on how to proceed was apparent as condo owners and family members who survived the June 24 partial collapse of Champlain Towers South testified during a civil court hearing before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman.

Advertisement

Some of the condo owners are seeking to work with a developer to rebuild the tower on the same site, but others told the court they could not bear to live again on the spot of the tragedy, where 97 bodies were pulled from the rubble, all but two of which have been identified.

Those in favor of redeveloping the site sought to convince Hanzman to let work proceed, WPLG-TV reported.

RELATED Florida condo collapse: Death toll increases to 97; 4 identified

"It's an opportunity to live in an area like that that doesn't come around very often and to replace it now for a lot of these owners will be almost mission impossible, considering where home prices are, especially beachfront property," condo owner Oren Cytrynbaum said.

Advertisement

Others, however, said the property held too many disturbing memories.

"I personally could never live in a building [there] -- that is a gravesite," former resident Raysa Rodriguez testified, according to the Miami Herald.

RELATED Florida condo collapse: Death toll rises to 96; 911 calls released

Despite the lack of consensus, Hanzman ruled out suggestions the survivors could be asked to donate the site for use as a memorial or a park, CNN reported.

Regardless of "the views of some people who are not victims, this court's task and your task is to compensate the victims of this tragedy, period," Hanzman said.

The hearing came as new images showed that nearly all of the more than 22 million pounds of debris has been cleared away, leaving a yawning, empty space.

RELATED Surfside tower collapse death toll reaches 95

Florida State Sen. Jason Pizzo posted pictures on Twitter showing the progress made at clearing away the rubble.

The photos showed only a few concrete blocks remaining on the collapse site, which only 4 weeks ago was buried in mountains of rubble.

Scenes from Surfside, Fla., condo collapse

Mourners stop to pay respects to the missing victims at the memorial outside St. Joseph Catholic Church near the collapsed Champlain Towers condo in Surfside, Fla., on Wednesday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Senate Republicans block debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Senate Republicans block debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill
July 21 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a procedural vote to advance a massive bipartisan infrastructure bill, saying it is premature to do so while negotiators are still ironing out its details.
British man arrested for 2020 hack of 130 high-profile Twitter accounts
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
British man arrested for 2020 hack of 130 high-profile Twitter accounts
July 21 (UPI) -- Joseph O'Connor, 22, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a hack that affected 130 Twitter accounts of politicians, celebrities and businesses including President Joe Biden last year.
Dow rises 286 points as markets rebound for second consecutive day
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Dow rises 286 points as markets rebound for second consecutive day
July 21 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 286 points Wednesday as markets continued to bounce back from losses to start the week.
FAA reports increase in unruly passenger incidents
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FAA reports increase in unruly passenger incidents
July 21 (UPI) -- Nearly 100 more incidents of unruly passenger behavior aboard U.S. airlines were recorded last week alone, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Pelosi vetoes two recommendations for Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pelosi vetoes two recommendations for Jan. 6 committee
July 21 (UPI) -- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi vetoed two choices to serve on the Jan. 6 committee Wednesday.
U.S. extends border closures with Canada, Mexico until Aug. 21
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. extends border closures with Canada, Mexico until Aug. 21
July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has decided to keep borders with Canada and Mexico closed through at least Aug. 21, official records showed Wednesday.
Biden to host Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky at White House next month
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to host Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky at White House next month
July 21 (UPI) -- The White House announced Wednesday that a meeting between President Joe Biden and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky will be held at the end of next month.
Cuomo announces $16M for training in N.Y. to curb gun violence
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Cuomo announces $16M for training in N.Y. to curb gun violence
July 21 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state will invest $16 million into workforce training and job placement in a strategy to drive down gun violence in 20 cities statewide.
Biden to visit Ohio to speak with union members, residents at town hall event
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to visit Ohio to speak with union members, residents at town hall event
July 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to southern Ohio on Wednesday afternoon, where he will speak to union members and discuss the impact of his American Rescue Plan with Ohioans during a live town hall event.
State Dept. sending 2nd-highest ranking official to China for 'candid' talks
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
State Dept. sending 2nd-highest ranking official to China for 'candid' talks
July 21 (UPI) -- Just days after condemning Chinese hackers for perpetrating cyberattacks worldwide, President Joe Biden's administration is sending its second-highest ranking diplomat to the Asian country, officials said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic
U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere ordered to pay $3.46M to 21 victims
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere ordered to pay $3.46M to 21 victims
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/