Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 21, 2021 / 2:39 PM

U.S. extends border closures with Canada, Mexico until Aug. 21

By
Trucks cross over the Ambassador Bridge to the U.S. side of the U.S.-Canadian border in Detroit, Mich., on March 18, 2020. File Photo by Steve Fecht/EPA-EFE
Trucks cross over the Ambassador Bridge to the U.S. side of the U.S.-Canadian border in Detroit, Mich., on March 18, 2020. File Photo by Steve Fecht/EPA-EFE

July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has decided to keep borders with Canada and Mexico closed through at least Aug. 21, official records showed Wednesday.

The document said the sustained human-to-human coronavirus transmissions and risks posed by new variants "increased risk of exposure to the virus associated with COVID-19."

Advertisement

"Given the outbreak and continued transmission and spread of COVID-19 within the United States and globally, [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas] has determined that the risk of continued transmission and spread of the virus associated with COVID-19 between the United States and Canada poses an ongoing 'specific threat to human life or national interests,'" the document states.

A similar document was issued for the Mexican border. Both will be published in the Federal Register on Thursday.

"DHS is working closely with counterparts in Mexico and Canada to identify conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably," the document notes.

The announcement comes after Canada said Monday it would reopen its border with the United States to fully vaccinated U.S. residents on Aug. 9.

The Canadian government said it felt comfortable reopening the border because of robust vaccination rates.

Advertisement

"With rising vaccination rates and fewer cases in Canada, we can begin to safely ease border measures. A gradual approach to reopening will allow our health authorities to monitor the COVID-19 situation here and abroad," Canadian health minister Patty Hajdu said.

A year in pandemic: How COVID-19 changed the world

January 31, 2020
National Institutes of Health official Dr. Anthony Fauci (C) speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. Health and Human Services Secretary Alexander Azar (L) announced that the United States is declaring the virus a public health emergency and issued a federal quarantine order of 14 days for 195 Americans. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Experts: Lockdown effects on health still less than harm from COVID-19 U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic 6th Texas House Democrat tests positive for COVID-19 after fleeing state

Latest Headlines

Pelosi vetoes two recommendations for Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Pelosi vetoes two recommendations for Jan. 6 committee
July 21 (UPI) -- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi vetoed two choices to serve on the Jan. 6 committee Wednesday.
Biden to host Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky at White House next month
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Biden to host Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky at White House next month
July 21 (UPI) -- The White House announced Wednesday that a meeting between President Joe Biden and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky will be held at the end of next month.
Cuomo announces $16M for training in N.Y. to curb gun violence
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cuomo announces $16M for training in N.Y. to curb gun violence
July 21 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state will invest $16 million into workforce training and job placement in a strategy to drive down gun violence in 20 cities statewide.
Biden to visit Ohio to speak with union members, residents at town hall event
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to visit Ohio to speak with union members, residents at town hall event
July 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to southern Ohio on Wednesday afternoon, where he will speak to union members and discuss the impact of his American Rescue Plan with Ohioans during a live town hall event.
State Dept. sending 2nd-highest ranking official to China for 'candid' talks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
State Dept. sending 2nd-highest ranking official to China for 'candid' talks
July 21 (UPI) -- Just days after condemning Chinese hackers for perpetrating cyberattacks worldwide, President Joe Biden's administration is sending its second-highest ranking diplomat to the Asian country, officials said Wednesday.
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
July 21 (UPI) -- Multiple people were injured by gunfire in Milwaukee overnight Tuesday amid celebrations for the city's new NBA championship.
Senate Republicans expected to block vote to advance $1.2T infrastructure deal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senate Republicans expected to block vote to advance $1.2T infrastructure deal
July 21 (UPI) -- Republicans in the Senate are expected to block a vote Wednesday that's intended to advance a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that's been high on President Joe Biden's priority list.
Ford to launch self-driving vehicles on Lyft network in U.S. this year
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ford to launch self-driving vehicles on Lyft network in U.S. this year
July 21 (UPI) -- Ford and Lyft are partnering to provide self-driving vehicles for riders in the United States, and the first will roll out in South Florida later this year, the companies said Wednesday.
San Diego synagogue shooter pleads guilty to avoid death penalty
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
San Diego synagogue shooter pleads guilty to avoid death penalty
July 21 (UPI) -- A man accused in a deadly shooting attack at a Southern California synagogue two years ago has pleaded guilty to the crime and will spend the rest of his life in prison.
U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic
July 21 (UPI) -- Life expectancy in the United States declined by a year and a half during 2020 due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday in a new report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow
Vladimir Putin inspects new Sukhoi fighter at Moscow airshow
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere ordered to pay $3.46M to 21 victims
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere ordered to pay $3.46M to 21 victims
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/