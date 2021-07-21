Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 21, 2021 / 5:49 PM

British man arrested for 2020 hack of 130 high-profile Twitter accounts

By
Joseph O'Connor, 22, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a hack that affected 130 Twitter accounts of politicians, celebrities and businesses including President Joe Biden last year. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Joseph O'Connor, 22, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a hack that affected 130 Twitter accounts of politicians, celebrities and businesses including President Joe Biden last year. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- A British man was arrested Wednesday for a Twitter hack last July targeting President Joe Biden and other high-profile users.

Joseph O'Connor, 22, was arrested by Spanish National Police in Estepona, Spain, in response to a U.S. request for his arrest on charges in connection with the hack that affected more than 130 Twitter accounts, the Justice Department said.

Advertisement

O'Connor was also charged with computer intrusions related to TikTok and Snapchat user accounts and with cyberstalking a juvenile victim.

The 2020 hack affected accounts of politicians, celebrities and businesses including Barack Obama, Jeff, Bezos, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, Kanye West and Apple's official account.

Affected accounts tweeted a cryptocurrency scheme soliciting users to pay an amount in bitcoin with the promise it would be doubled.

"Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time," one form of the tweet read. "You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000."

Federal prosecutors said the scam brought in more than $100,000 in bitcoin from some 400 accounts in one day, all of which was recovered.

Advertisement

It also caused Twitter to briefly block all verified accounts from posting as it responded to the hack.

The Justice Department said a federal district court will determine O'Connor's sentence if he is convicted of any of the charges he faces.

Graham Ivan Clark, 18, of Florida, was sentenced to three years in prison at a juvenile facility and three years of probation after being convicted of charges related to the hack.

Read More

Senate to investigate links between cryptocurrencies, cybercrime British regulators ban world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance China's bitcoin crackdown sends prices tumbling

Latest Headlines

Senate Republicans block debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Senate Republicans block debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill
July 21 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a procedural vote to advance a massive bipartisan infrastructure bill, saying it is premature to do so while negotiators are still ironing out its details.
Dow rises 286 points as markets rebound for second consecutive day
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Dow rises 286 points as markets rebound for second consecutive day
July 21 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 286 points Wednesday as markets continued to bounce back from losses to start the week.
Florida condo collapse survivors disagree on site's future at court hearing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida condo collapse survivors disagree on site's future at court hearing
July 21 (UPI) -- Surviving owners of the collapsed 12-story oceanfront condominium in Surfside, Fla., appeared in court for the first time Wednesday and offered differing opinions on how or whether to rebuild on the site.
FAA reports increase in unruly passenger incidents
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FAA reports increase in unruly passenger incidents
July 21 (UPI) -- Nearly 100 more incidents of unruly passenger behavior aboard U.S. airlines were recorded last week alone, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Pelosi vetoes two recommendations for Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pelosi vetoes two recommendations for Jan. 6 committee
July 21 (UPI) -- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi vetoed two choices to serve on the Jan. 6 committee Wednesday.
U.S. extends border closures with Canada, Mexico until Aug. 21
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. extends border closures with Canada, Mexico until Aug. 21
July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has decided to keep borders with Canada and Mexico closed through at least Aug. 21, official records showed Wednesday.
Biden to host Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky at White House next month
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to host Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky at White House next month
July 21 (UPI) -- The White House announced Wednesday that a meeting between President Joe Biden and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky will be held at the end of next month.
Cuomo announces $16M for training in N.Y. to curb gun violence
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Cuomo announces $16M for training in N.Y. to curb gun violence
July 21 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state will invest $16 million into workforce training and job placement in a strategy to drive down gun violence in 20 cities statewide.
Biden to visit Ohio to speak with union members, residents at town hall event
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to visit Ohio to speak with union members, residents at town hall event
July 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to southern Ohio on Wednesday afternoon, where he will speak to union members and discuss the impact of his American Rescue Plan with Ohioans during a live town hall event.
State Dept. sending 2nd-highest ranking official to China for 'candid' talks
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
State Dept. sending 2nd-highest ranking official to China for 'candid' talks
July 21 (UPI) -- Just days after condemning Chinese hackers for perpetrating cyberattacks worldwide, President Joe Biden's administration is sending its second-highest ranking diplomat to the Asian country, officials said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci clash over accusations of Wuhan lab funding
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
U.S. carries out first airstrike in Somalia under Biden administration
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic
U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere ordered to pay $3.46M to 21 victims
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere ordered to pay $3.46M to 21 victims
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/