Staff in Nancy Pelosi's office test positive for coronavirus

July 20 (UPI) -- The press office of Speaker Nancy Pelosi is working remotely following positive coronavirus test results from two staffers, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Neither one had been in close contact with President Joe Biden or Pelosi, officials told The Hill.

Advertisement

The senior spokesperson tested positive days after aides met with Texas lawmakers who traveled to Washington, D.C. The staffer who tested positive is fully vaccinated and hasn't had contact with Pelosi.

"The entire Press Office is working remotely today with the exception of individuals who have had no exposure to the individual or have had a recent negative test," Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff for Pelosi, said in a statement, according to The Hill. "Our office will continue to follow the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician closely."

Despite the news, the White House isn't changing its protocols: those close to Biden are tested regularly and follow social distancing rules.

Both Biden and Pelosi were fully vaccinated in January.

A line formed at the COVID-19 testing site in the Capitol's basement, and dozens of aides were seen wearing masks following the development.





Advertisement