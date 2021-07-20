Trending
July 20, 2021 / 2:16 PM

Weinstein moved to Los Angeles to face new indictments

By
Movie producer Harvey Weinstein is shown exiting Manhattan Supreme Court during his trial on February 21, 2020. He was extradited to Los Angeles to face a new round of sexual misconduct charges. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Movie producer Harvey Weinstein is shown exiting Manhattan Supreme Court during his trial on February 21, 2020. He was extradited to Los Angeles to face a new round of sexual misconduct charges. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been extradited to California to face 11 charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles County involving five women.

Weinstein, formerly once one of the most powerful movie producers in Hollywood, was moved from a prison in New York and will be arraigned on indictments Wednesday, his attorney Norman Effman told CNN.

In 2020, a New York jury found Weinstein guilty of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. He had been serving a 23-year prison sentence at a maximum-security prison near Buffalo before his transfer.

Last month, Erie County, N.Y., Judge Kenneth Case denied a motion by Weinstein's attorney to delay his extradition citing health concerns.

"I am disappointed that the [district attorney] didn't wait for the judge to rule on our habeas petition before transporting Harvey here, but we will continue to fight to assure that Harvey gets the crucial medical care he needs," Mark Werksman, another attorney for Weinstein, told the New York Daily News.

In Los Angeles, Weinstein faces four counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force.

Weinstein said he plans to fight the charges.

"Harvey Weinstein has always maintained that every one of his physical encounters throughout his entire life have been consensual," Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein's spokesman, told CNN. "That hasn't changed."

